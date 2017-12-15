Former police station in Towson could become apartments

The site of the former Towson police station on Washington Avenue could become apartments as early as next fall.

The 1925 office building and former Baltimore County police headquarters, at 308 Washington Ave., includes about 7,300 square feet of living area, according to state property records.

The two-story brick building, with a green ceramic tile roof, served as central police headquarters until a new facility on Kenilworth Avenue was opened in 1961, according to county records.

The building would become eight apartments under a plan by Ernie Rafailides, one of the principles of Towson Station LLC, which owns the property.

According to state tax records, the property was last sold by Baltimore County in January 2001 to Towson Station LLC for $335,000. It was then converted to office space for the state’s Department of Parole and Probabtion Support and Department of Juvenile Justice, Rafailides said.

The property has been up for lease as commercial office space since the state offices moved out two years ago, Rafailides said.

The eight apartments would include a mix of studios and one-bedrooms, according to Rafailides, who is also managing member of Towson-based Bayview Management, a residential and commercial property management company.

Under what Rafailides called “very preliminary plans,” the historic, brick exterior should remain untouched due to the building’s 1991 addition to the Baltimore County Landmarks list. However a late 1950’s cement addition in the rear could be modified to fit the apartment project.

The project likely would not include on-site parking, though Rafailides said he would like to negotiate parking spaces at nearby garages.

With preliminary construction documents complete, Rafailides said he is working on financing and interior design work, after which the project would move through Baltimore County’s development plan review process.

If all goes as he hopes, he would like to be open for leasing by next fall, Rafailides said.