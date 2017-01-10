York Road Starbucks to add 24-hour drive-through service

The drive-through window of the Starbucks coffee shop at 31 York Road, in Towson, will operate under extended hours beginning Jan. 30, a store supervisor said Tuesday.

The window will open for 24-hour service between 5 a.m. Monday and midnight Friday, store supervisor Dashawn Keyser said. The drive-through had been open during regular store hours, Sunday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 a.m. to midnight, according to the coffee shop's website.

The hours for the indoor cafe portion of the restaurant will not change.

The decision to extend the drive-through's operating hours was made at a management level above his, Keyser said. Representatives from Starbucks Corporation did not immediately return a request for comment.

Paul Saleh, president of the Southland Hills Improvement Association, said he believes the extended hours will not have a negative impact on the Southland Hills neighborhood, which is located near the shop. Saleh said he has noticed that traffic waiting to enter the location can back up onto Burke Avenue when the store is busy. However, that's unlikely to be the case during the overnight hours, when fewer people are likely to get coffee, he added.

Greg Bauer, president of the Burkleigh Square Community Association, agreed. Burkleigh Square is located across the street from the Starbucks.

"Regarding traffic, this is so off hours from the daily business traffic that it will have almost zero impact," Bauer said in an email.

Joe La Bella, president of the nearby Towson Manor Village Community Association, said the change concerns him because it could bring added traffic to the intersection of York Road and Burke Avenue, which, he said, is already "crazy."

"The idea of expanding an increasing amount of car traffic at a particularly egregious corner is always troubling," La Bella said.

Baltimore County officials gave the intersection of Burke Avenue and York Road an "F" grade when they evaluated it in October 2015, according to county records. An intersection's grade is based on whether all vehicles waiting at a particular signal are able to successfully pass through the intersection during a green light.

An "F" means that all vehicles waiting at the intersection weren't able to pass before the light turned red between 86 and 100 percent of the time. The intersections are studied by the county during peak hours in the morning and afternoons, according to Baltimore County's website.

Starbucks has proposed opening a second Towson location at 6900 York Road, at the intersection of York Road and Regester Avenue. That shop also would include a planned drive-through.

Residents of the neighboring Rodgers Forge, Anneslie and Stoneleigh communities have protested the inclusion of a drive-through for the shop, saying they believe it will cause additional traffic congestion in the area, and that cars exiting the location may be a hazard to students walking to and from nearby Dumbarton Middle School.

In August, a Starbucks representative said the 6900 York Road location will open sometime this year.