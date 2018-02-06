Stanley Black & Decker leases Towson office space for engineered fastening division

Stanley Black & Decker will be the inaugural tenant of renovated office space in downtown Towson.

The Connecticut-based company, which also has a headquarters for its power tools division on East Joppa Road in Towson, signed a lease last week for its newest space in the 210 Allegheny Avenue building.

The 6,600-square-foot space will be used as the headquarters of Stanley Engineered Fastening, according to spokesman Tim Perra.

Stanley Engineered Fastening is a division of Stanley Black & Decker that develops fasteners to resolve assembly issues for the automotive and other industries.

The company will occupy the entire top floor of the building with plans to move into the new location around April, according to Chesapeake Real Estate Group vice president Christopher Murray.

Chesapeake Real Estate Group and Cicero Capital Partners acquired 210 Allegheny last fall for around $1 million, according to state tax records.

The five-story, 30,000-square-foot commercial office building has been vacant since 2008, but it is ready for additional tenants after a $1 million face-lift.

“They’re a great first tenant,” Murray said. “We really wanted them in the building. The name resonates with a lot of people.”

Renovations include updates to the exterior of the building such as new silver windows and a new, more modern flat coating to replace dated brick, as well as a new roof, Murray said. Bathroom and common areas also have been renovated and new flooring and exterior signage was added to the property.

Other updates include a new cooling tower and updated landscaping, including knockout roses, crepe myrtles and perennials set to bloom in the spring.

Murray said he is in “various stages of negotiation” with other potential tenants, including a few small law firms, but about 23,000 square feet in the building are still available to lease.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, a Republican who represents Towson, praised the renovation in a statement.

“The renovation of 210 Allegheny Avenue transforms a prominent corner in downtown Towson and continues the exciting revitalization of this community,” Marks said.