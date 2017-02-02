County school system's annual Stakeholder Survey now available

Now through March 3, parents, teachers and students can provide feedback about Baltimore County Public Schools through the system's annual Stakeholder Survey, which is anonymous and available online.

"Last year, we used Stakeholder Survey data to guide school improvement, identify staff training areas, improve office safety, and help staff work together more effectively," Superintendent Dallas Dance said in a Jan. 30 statement announcing the opening of the 2017 survey. "Your responses to this year's survey can help us improve even more!"

The survey can be taken by parents, staff, community members and students in grades 4-12. People with multiple roles, such as teachers who are also parents, or parents with students who attend more than one school, are encouraged to take the survey more than once to reflect each role. The survey can be found online at www.bcps.org.

It seeks feedback on academics, safety, communication and organizational effectiveness. It can be completed on a smartphone, tablet or computer, and should take five minutes or less, according to school officials. Parents who don't want to complete the survey at home or at a library can take the survey at their child's school.

In 2016, the survey was offered in 14 languages; this year officials have added Burmese and Vietnamese to that list.

In 2016 the survey collected 73,130 responses, a number that was down slightly from 2015, when 74,905 responses were collected, according to a school system report. Participation was much higher last year than in 2014, however, when the survey collected 40,542 responses.