Sprouts Farmers Market to open store in Towson

Sprouts Farmers Market, a grocery store focused on natural and organic food, plans to open a Towson location this summer, company spokeswoman Kalia Pang said.

It will be the Phoenix, Ariz.-based company’s second location in the mid-Atlantic region, following the grand opening of its Ellicott City store on March 14.

“Sprouts is coming to Towson to meet the growing local interest in fresh, natural and organic foods,” Pang said in an emailed statement. “We’re looking forward to introducing locals to our wide selection of healthy products at a great value that appeal to everyday grocery shoppers interested in eating better.”

The grocery store will be in the former hhgregg site, at 803 Goucher Boulevard, in a strip that also houses Tuesday Morning and Home Goods.

The company plans to hire about 120 staff members for the Towson location, Pang said.

The day of the store’s grand opening, Pang said, will be announced at a later date.

Nancy Hafford, executive director of the Towson Chamber of Commerce, said she thinks the community will be “thrilled” to see a business in the former hhgregg, which closed last year.

“To see someone come back so quickly afterwards, it’s really a testament that there’s people waiting to come into properties,” Hafford said, adding that it shows Towson is “vibrant and hopping.”

Similar natural food chains in Towson include Trader Joe’s at the Shoppes at Kenilworth and The Fresh Market on Dulaney Valley Road.

Hafford said she is not worried about Sprouts competing with existing businesses. Instead, she said, the grocery store will provide more options to a growing population.

“One thing people have to remember about grocery stores: Everybody eats, every single day,” Hafford said. “So they’re always buying groceries.”