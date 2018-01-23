Towsontown Spring Festival open for vendor applications

It might still be chilly outside, but organizers of the Towsontown Spring Festival are now accepting applications for vendors at the downtown Towson celebration.

The Towson Chamber of Commerce’s annual event, featuring carnival rides, live music and family-friendly vendors, marks its 51st year on May 5 and 6. About 250,000 people are expected to attend the two-day event, according to Nancy Hafford, executive director of the Towson chamber.

“Last year and the year before we sold out about a month before the festival,” Hafford said. “[The draw is] the volume of people that come. When the weather is great, the streets are packed.”

In addition to live music on four entertainment stages, visitors to the festival will find vendors selling jewelry, art, food and more along Chesapeake, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Baltimore avenues in Towson, according to the event website.

A carnival featuring carousels, roller coasters and other rides, two beer gardens and food trucks will also set up at the festival.

More than 400 vendors attended last year’s festival, and the chamber has already received a “couple hundred” applications from returning vendors.

Interested vendors should submit an application as soon as possible, according to Hafford, as construction in Patriot Plaza limits this years vendor lineup to around 325 spots.

Concrete and pavers in the downtown Towson plaza will be replaced with 1.8 acres of green space. The project is expected to be completed in the summer but will not be done in time for this year’s festival, Hafford said.

“We still have plenty of prime real estate,” she said.

Applications can be found at www.towsontownfestival.com.