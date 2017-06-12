Spanish cultural exchange program in Towson seeks host families

When the Landrys met Miguel Garcia Heredero in 2014, they didn't expect him to become part of their family so quickly.

However, less than four weeks after the Cub Hill family of four volunteered to host the Spanish high school student through the Maryland-based Global Friendships program, the teen had become like another son to her and her husband, Gregg, host Susan Landry said.

"My kids felt like they had another brother," Landry said of her sons, August and Quinn, and the relationship they formed with Miguel. "It was a wonderful experience that I'm so glad we did."

The Landrys are one of many local families that have participated in the Global Friendships program aimed at Towson, which is designed to give visiting students from Spain an immersion in the English langiage and American culture. The business, which is co-owned by Towson High School English teacher Jeff Tarlow, connects overseas students with host families across the mid-Atlantic region.

This summer's Towson program runs June 27 through July 25, and Global Friendships officials are still seeking host families for 11 of the 15 students who are scheduled to arrive in late June.

"We're really looking for a family that will share their traditions and the American culture with the student and be willing to learn from the student," said Erika Nash, a Towson High School English teacher who coordinates the Towson program for Global Friendships.

Tarlow, who has taught English at Towson High for 16 years, started in the student exchange business in 1984 as a summer coordinator for a national company. He now oversees his own business that he said he founded with a New Jersey business partner in 1995 for greater oversight and a more personal connection to the families that send their students to America.

"If a kid is misbehaving, he or she is going home if it comes to that, and there are some [organizations] who just won't do that," Tarlow said.

Since its founding, Global Friendships has placed about 35 groups of students each summer, including about 15 students from Spain who travel to the Towson area each year, Tarlow said.

About six companies regularly place students in Global Friendships programs in Maryland, Delaware and Upstate New York, Tarlow said, adding that he works with the Spanish firm, InterWay, in the Towson program.

Global Friendships receives a negotiated fee for each program it runs that includes providing insurance, supervision, classroom instruction and weekly day trips. Tarlow said the small size of the company gives him more control over screening and allows for more "quality programming."

The programs can be academic, such as the one in Towson, or immersion-focused, Tarlow said, recalling one program which placed a group from Spain with Mennonites in Hagerstown.

"They get their hardcore grammar in Spain, but American classrooms are very different than in Spain," Tarlow said. "There's no interaction with the teacher like we do here." Spanish classrooms also focus on lecture, Tarlow said, with teachers rotating classrooms instead of students.

About 10 to 15 summer coordinators who work for the company also are teachers, including Nash, who is paid by Global Friendships to recruit host families, beginning in February, and to coordinate the Spanish students' stays, field trips and English lessons over the four-week program.

The students live in the homes of volunteer families while attending several four-hour English classes at Towson High School each week. The students bring spending money, though host families are required to provide a bed, transportation to and from Towson High, and some meals without reimbursement.

"The goal is for them to increase their English and speak better," Nash said of the students. "We encourage them to use their English more than their Spanish."

Global Friendships typically advertises for host families on neon poster board placed on light posts off major roads in Towson, but this year's response hasn't been as enthusiastic as past years, Nash said.

"It's a neat opportunity that people might miss out on," Nash said. "They see the signs and think its weird, but once they talk to me and learn about the experience people let their guard down to hear more."

'Spanish kids are coming'

Some families, such as the Landrys, have participated in the program multiple times.

Susan Landry said she saw the neon poster signs advertising "Spanish kids are coming," around Towson in 2014 and wondered what they meant, but was never at a stoplight long enough to take down a phone number.

At a later church event, another parishioner introduced the Loch Raven High School parent to two students she was hosting from Spain.

"It was like a sign," Landry said. "I feel like it's working toward world peace. If people from other parts of the world know how we think, eat and pray and they teach us their [customs] then we might learn what a family we are."

After an interview, background check, home visit and introductions between the host family and the Spanish students, Global Friendships places one student in each home. Hosts are not required to be married or have children to participate.

Students also attend one full-day field trip and one half-day field trip each week, which host families are invited to attend at cost, Nash said. Past trips have included visits to Hershey Park, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Though host families are unpaid, the program rewards Towson families in other ways, said Cheri Pegues, of Towson, who has twice hosted students and will host again this summer.

Pegues and her family hosted a Spanish student for the first time through Global Friendships in 2015. The family spent the summer learning more about Spanish culture and even stopped at some historic sights in Maryland they hadn't before visited as they introduced the exchange student to American history.

"We have an only child, so it's really nice to have another young man hanging out," said Pegues, whose 18-year-old son, Brenton Pegues, is a 2017 graduate of Towson High school. "My son has gotten close to all the students we have hosted and stayed in touch with them."

Pegues said her son plans to visit Barcelona this summer on an invitation from the student the family hosted last year.

"I highly recommend it even if you don't have children or work full time," Pegues said. "People are so busy this time of year, but it really is a wonderful experience."

Landry is not signed up for 2017 just yet, but said she could be convinced. The family has participated the past three years and kept in touch with the students they've hosted, including a trip to Madrid and Valladolid, Spain in March to visit two of her past students.