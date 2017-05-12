Joppa Road Sonic restaurant clears one approval hurdle

A Sonic restaurant planned for the site of the Baynesville Electronics store is one step closer to serving food in Towson.

Community groups and Entourage Development LLC, the developer, this week reached a compromise on the project's design after some neighbors called for changes.

Community associations in nearby Loch Raven, Ridgely Manor and Ridgeleigh and the Green Towson Alliance appealed an administrative law judge's April approval of the project on May 5, citing design concerns.

An agreement, announced May 9, drops the appeal in exchange for taller trees, lower lighting and more brick on the building.

"We're trying to develop (the area) as a marquee and gateway to Loch Raven Village, Ridgely Manor and other Ridgeleigh communities so it's really important to us to get these kinds of elements into the project," Associates of Loch Raven Village president Nick Linehan said. "There's a lot of good things that came out of the ALJ's original order and through this it's been made into a much better project."

Linehan said the community groups wanted a more modern feel than originally proposed, including a brick façade, less disruptive lighting and larger trees.

In exchange for dropping their appeal, the developer will add in their requested design changes, County Councilman David Marks, a Republican who represents the area, wrote in an email.

"Among other provisions, the agreement improves landscaping, adds canopy trees throughout the property, limits the height of lighting and better shields the Ridgely Manor neighborhood to the south," wrote Marks, who organized the meeting between the community groups and developer. "My next goal will be to work with the community on design guidelines throughout this part of the Loch Raven Commercial Revitalization District."

The proposed restaurant, at 1631 E. Joppa Road, is an area in which new construction is subject to the review of architecture and design experts on a Design Review Panel, which approved the project March 8.

A county spokeswoman said the Development Review Committee will consider the project on May 23. The committee determines whether changes to previously approved plans meet the requirements of refinements to those plans.

"Once the DRC has made a decision regarding the requested exemption, the developer can process his construction plans and apply for necessary permits," Baltimore County spokeswoman Ellen Kobler said.

Property owners in a commercial revitalization area are eligible for incentives, such as tax credits, grants, a loan program and an on-call architect to make improvements.

The improvements are a welcome addition, Linehan said.

"The whole point of the district was to visually enhance these areas so we felt comfortable going from the Baynesville lot to something significantly better," Linehan said. "It would enhance the lot and provide guidelines for other areas of the district."

Baynesville Electronics closed in December after 61 years in business, according to a message on its Facebook page.

Developer Tom Behrle, of Entourage Development, is a Sonic franchisee who has two other restaurants in Baltimore County. The restaurant chain has more than 3,500 locations in 45 states. Sonic restaurants are known for delivering food by carhop.

The new Sonic will keep the Baynesville' old skyline height.

"We thought they were good changes and we weren't really resistant to them at all," Behrle said. "As we purchase this property to build this Sonic we wanted to become a better neighbor since we're joining them anyway."

Behrle said the sale of the property is expected to go through in the next 30 days. After that, he'll start construction and expects to be open by August or September.

A Sonic spokesperson confirmed the timeline and said the company expects to open the store sometime in late summer to early fall.

"It's just a great neighborhood and we're glad to become a part of it," Behrle said. "We're looking forward to serving our awesome shakes and hot dog."

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Rachael Pacella contributed to this story.