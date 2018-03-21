Snowstorm slows down life in Towson

Towson residents anticipating warmer weather are out of luck today as snow continues to fall on Wednesday, the second day of spring.

“We’ve been looking forward to spring — we were just hoping the groundhog was wrong,” Aigburth Manor community association vice president Paul Hartman said. “It looks like we’re still getting winter here.”

Fran Holman, also of Aigburth Manor, said that she and her husband, John, were recently in Savannah, Georgia.

“All the azaleas were blooming,” she said. “Then we came home. Slam. Oh well.”

Baltimore County Public Schools announced yesterday that all schools would be closed today due to the weather.

Holman said her grandchildren, elementary and middle school students who also live in Towson, are at home with their parents today.

“This whole winter, there’s never been snow they can actually play in,” Holman said, saying this snowstorm gives the children a sort of second chance. She expects them to want to go sledding on a small hill near Towson High School.

Hartman said that he had heard many businesses in Towson had closed for the day.

At the Towson Diner, open 24/7, nobody answered the phone.

Others, however, braved the storm. Kenilworth Wine and Spirits announced on Facebook that the store was open and having a “Spring Warmer Sale” on beer growlers.

At 11:30 a.m., manager Jason Tarazon said the liquor store was relatively quiet, but that business yesterday during a period of sleet was steady.

“We’re going to see how this day evolves and what it turns into,” Tarazon said, adding that if the weather gets significantly worse they will consider closing.

Baltimore County spokeswoman Ellen Kobler said that the county has 550 employees and contractors out working on snow removal, using 450 pieces of equipment.

“Depending on when the snow ends, it could take a day or so to finish plowing,” she said.

The plows will focus primarily on main roads, such as Bosley Avenue and Timonium Road, she said. Secondary and neighborhood roads will be plowed after main roads are clear.

With this latest storm, Kobler said, the county has surpassed its $9 million snow removal budget. Funds to finish the job will come from the operating budget and undesignated surplus, she said.

“Public safety is the top priority,” Kobler said. “We will continue to plow and salt until the job is done.”

Kobler said that so far, warm road temperatures have helped crews keep the surfaces clear, but that the wet snow has the potential to down trees and power lines.

For power lines or trees that cause an immediate danger, Kobler recommended residents call 911. Otherwise, she said, they can call the Bureau of Highways at 410-887-3560 or report it online at Baltimore County Stormfighter.

Nonemergency county offices are closed, as are libraries, senior centers and government health clinics.

Public hearings scheduled for today are canceled, Kobler said. A public hearing scheduled for tonight regarding the county’s 10-year solid waste management plan is postponed to March 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Trash pickup will happen as scheduled “when and where conditions permit,” Kobler said. She said residents are advised to put their trash out as scheduled — if crews are unable to pick it up, she said, they will come back for it later.