Towson restaurant offers free pizza for life to anyone who identifies alleged burglar

A Towson pizzeria is offering free pizza for life to the person who provides information leading to the arrest of a man who police say broke into the restaurant at around 6 a.m. Nov. 10, causing at least $3,000 in damage.

The man broke into the restaurant through a grill vent, and while he was crawling through the vent his sweatpants got stuck, according to Paul Rizas, the owner of the restaurant, Slice of Towson New York Pizza. The man later took his shirt off and ransacked the restaurant completely naked, according to Rizas and surveillance images of the man inside the restaurant that Baltimore County police released,

Police have distributed those photos online and are asking the public's help in identifying the man.

Rizas said he can't afford thousands of dollars for a reward, but can offer a life-time supply of pizza to whoever provides information leading to the man's arrest. It could be a pizza a week forever, or a slice a day, Rizas said.

"I'll stand behind my word," he added. "As long as I'm here, they'll have pizza."

Rizas' son, Yianni, came to the West Pennsylvania Avenue restaurant around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, found the door open, and immediately called police. The restaurant was ransacked, said Paul Rizas, who lives in Timonium.

Police and Rizas used surveillance footage to piece together what happened — a man climbed onto the roof of the neighboring Elks Lodge, then to the roof of the restaurant and crawled in through a grill ventilation unit, according to Rizas.

While he was in the vent his sweatpants became stuck, and he lost a sandal, Rizas said. Police later recovered the sweatpants and sandal from the vent.

The man also removed his shirt, and wasn't wearing underwear as he ransacked the restaurant, surveillance footage showed.

The man attempted to pry open the restaurant's cash registers, damaging them and the computer system that controls them. Ultimately, the man left the restaurant with nothing more than perhaps a small amount of change, Rizas said.

The man also damaged a fire suppression system inside the restaurant, Rizas said, adding that the damage to the computer system and registers amounted to about $3,000. He doesn't have an estimate yet to repair the fire system, but suspects it will be an additional $2,000, he added.

No one on his staff recognized the burglar, Rizas said.

Slice of Towson opened on West Pennsylvania Avenue this spring, Rizas said. It is the restaurant's second location. The first location, Slice on the Avenue, is in White Marsh.

The Baltimore County Police Department's Burglary Unit is investigating the incident; anyone with information about the incident should contact police at 410-307-2020.