New developer interested in buying proposed Royal Farms site in Towson

The developer behind Silo Point, a $180 million waterfront condominium development in Baltimore City, is interested in buying a county-owned property at York Road and Bosley Avenue in Towson, according to a letter to Baltimore County Councilman David Marks.

Turner Development Group's president, Patrick Turner, offered to purchase the former Baltimore County fire station property for $8.3 million plus $200,000 to cover county legal expenses following an unsolicited phone conversation, Marks said.

Towson-based Caves Valley Partners has an agreement with Baltimore County to buy the site for $8.3 million and redevelop the roughly six-acre property as a 24-hour Royal Farms gas station and two buildings of commercial retail, being branded as Towson Station.

The proposal has drawn community opposition throughout the development approval process, most recently at a community input meeting that drew more than 200 people against the project.

Neighbors say the intersection is a "gateway" to downtown Towson, that it does not need another gas station and that they are worried about pollution, noise and traffic.

Marks said he has not seen a development plan from Turner but that he was promised in a conversation with Turner there would not be be a gas station.

"I agree with the community that it is an inappropriate use of the site to locate a gas station there…" Turner said in his July 5 letter. "As a Maryland developer of many large mixed-use sites, I am willing to purchase the site from the County for the same $8.3 million plus an additional $200,000 for any legal expenses incurred by the County."

In addition to matching the offer by Caves Valley Partners, the Baltimore-based developer offered a 60-day settlement and the development of a plan "that will meet community approval."

Turner could not be reached for comment and an attorney for Caves Valley Partners said Wednesday the company would fight any efforts to cancel its contract.

Turner Development Group specializes in creating "original, viable reuses for the buildings and neighborhoods that give every city its unique character," according to its website.

Silo Point, in Baltimore's Locust Point neighborhood, is a mixed-use residential complex at the site of a former 1923 grain elevator.

In December 2013, the council approved the sale of the 5.8-acre site to Caves Valley Partners for $8.3 million. The sale has not been completed and Marks said the sale won't move forward without a planned unit development, or PUD, designation.

The redevelopment proposal of the county-owned land requires a PUD to allow Caves Valley to build gas pumps on the parcel, which are not allowed under current zoning. The County Council approved the PUD in December, under the advice of Marks, a Republican who represents Towson.

The regulatory process is approved if a project will achieve substantially higher-quality development or provide a public benefit that would not otherwise be obtained through existing uses of the land, according to the county website.

In exchange, Caves Valley agreed to pay $50,000 for improvements to the West Towson Trail, to plant trees in West Towson and to install solar-powered speed display signs on Stevenson Road, west of York Road, and on Stevenson Lane, east of York Road.

However, Marks announced he would withdraw support for the PUD in June, citing community opposition and the potential for litigation on behalf of opposing community association groups if the county continued to move forward.

Royal Farms is the only confirmed tenant at Towson Station thus far, and Caves Valley officials have said its inclusion is necessary to move the project forward.

"Caves Valley Partners has a binding contract in place to purchase the land from Baltimore County," said Christopher Mudd, an attorney who represents Caves Valley. "The company has been working in good faith for several years to perform its obligations under the contract and will strongly oppose any effort by anyone to interfere or undermine the contract."

The letter from Turner, Marks said, proves that there is additional interest in the property if the County Council decided to stop the review of Caves Valley's proposal, essentially killing the project.

Council members traditionally defer to the council member who introduced the PUD under what is known as councilmanic courtesy.

"If the council halts review, I believe we could revisit the property and get it sold much faster than subjecting the county to years of litigation," Marks said.

Some worry that pulling the PUD and ending discussion on the project could anger the business community.

"We feel this leaves a bad taste in the business community's mouth," Greater Towson Committee Executive Director Katie Pinheiro said. "Two hundred community members don't like a development so a contract that has been signed for the last two and a half years is now null and void? What message is that sending? It's a concerning move."

The committee is a nonprofit made up of volunteer business professionals that promotes investment in Towson through development and revitalization, according to its website. The group has and continues to support Caves Valley's development of the property, Pinheiro said, adding that the issue was no longer Towson-specific and could affect developers countywide.

"We don't know anything about Patrick Turner other than what was in the letter or how he got involved, but we believe that the contract with Caves Valley should be honored," Pinheiro said. "It would be very disturbing if this precedent was to be set that you can have a contract but if some people don't like it someone else can swoop in and take it from you."

Marks said he released the letter this week, ahead of next week's discussion session, to show the public that there would be interest from other developers in purchasing the property.

The County Council will discuss withdrawing the PUD at its Aug. 1 work session and vote on the matter on Aug. 7, Marks said.