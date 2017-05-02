Councilman seeks to reopen closed sidewalk in downtown Towson

Responding to the long-term closure of the sidewalk in front of the Towson Row development, County Councilman David Marks said he will introduce legislation to compel Baltimore County to reopen public sidewalks closed for construction if work has stopped for more than six months.

Marks, a Republican who represents Towson, said he plans to introduce the bill May 16.

The bill would require county officials to reopen a sidewalk closed to pedestrians in connection with a construction project if no active construction occurs at the site for more than six months.

The initial excavation of Towson Row, a $350 million mixed-use project on Chesapeake Avenue, between York Road and Washington Avenue, in downtown Towson, took place in October 2015.

In December 2016,Caves Valley Partners, the developers of the project, announced that construction was stalled after company officials discovered thick layers of solid rock that would make initial plans to build an underground garage too costly. Caves Valley officials said they would have to redesign the project.

According to the project's website, the developer plans to build more than 100,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space, more than 300 luxury, high-rise apartments, a business-oriented hotel and a student housing project, all anchored by a Whole Foods Market.

Company officials did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Since the project was halted, the sidewalk in front of the construction site has been blocked in both directions on one side of Chesapeake Avenue.

The closure of the sidewalk has negatively impacted pedestrians and taken a toll on nearby businesses, Marks said.

"While this legislation has a countywide focus, it is no secret that I am frustrated with the lack of activity at the Towson Row project," Marks said in an April 26 email. "Many residents share my frustration."

The development of Towson Row has taken longer than expected, said Boyko Tachkov, the managing partner of 7West Bistro Grill, which is next door to the project. Although he understands that progress comes at a price, he said, his customers complain of parking problems.

"It's very inconvenient," he added. "When this was done we were expecting they would start building, but it's been like this for two years."

About 10 metered spaces on Chesapeake Avenue were lost to the sidewalk closure, he said.

"I don't understand why the county is not proactive," Tachkov said. "They're losing money from these spots on the street that don't bring revenue."

Baltimore County spokeswoman Ellen Kobler said she did not know how long the Chesapeake Avenue sidewalk had been closed, as it was not a county closure. The fencing and cement blocks blocking pedestrian access and parking were put up by the developer, she said.

Though it is expected that roads and sidewalks will be closed temporarily for construction projects, the county has no regulations governing such closures, Kobler said.

"The county will often work with developers to ensure that drivers and pedestrians have safe access to the degree possible," she added.

The project has been the subject of several county actions. The County Council approved a bill in January 2015 that allows Towson Row to be bigger and taller than county rules typically allow.

Also, county officials struck deals with Caves Valley for two parcels that will be part of Towson Row.

In 2013, the council approved a no-bid lease allowing Caves Valley to rent the site of a former county building on the corner of Washington and Susquehanna avenues for about $2 million over 20 years, though the company can subtract demolition costs. And in 2014, the county sold an undeveloped lot on Susquehanna Avenue to Caves Valley for $820,000.

In December 2015, Caves Valley Partners agreed to pay an additional $95,000 in open space waiver fees in exchange for two community association groups dropping appeals to the county's Board of Appeals over the decision to approve the development.

The company also contributed $200,000 toward new turf fields at several high schools in the county, including Towson High School.

The Greater Towson Council of Community Association will receive 80 percent of the waiver fee, while the West Towson association will receive 20 percent when the project is farther along. GTCCA president Bryan Fischer said his group has yet to receive that money.

The group, which represents 30 community organizations in Towson, supports Marks's effort to get the sidewalk reopened, Fischer said.

"Having a walkable, pedestrian-friendly Towson is certainly one of our priorities," he added. "Open sidewalks are a part of making that happen."

Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this story.