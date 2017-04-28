Symphony show house to open in Timonium this weekend

Paddy Dugan says her room designs are all about the mismatched — but matching — details.

Little bits of turtle décor, various shades of blue and "accents with a pop" have all come together this year to inspire the Lutherville interior designer's contribution to the 2017 Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's Decorators' Show House.

"I call it the imperfection of perfection," Dugan said when describing her design of what was once the two-and-a-half story home's master bedroom.

In its 40th year, the Baltimore Symphony Decorators' Show House kicks off Sunday in an 1812 stone house in Timonium. The farmland surrounding the house was sold to developers in the 1970s to establish the Mays Chapel Village community.

Dugan and other designers have descended on 20 rooms of the historic "Mayfair House" to inspire home decorators and offer their wares for sale.

"This room is art to me that I created," Dugan said. "It really is an artistic expression."

For $25 in advance and $30 at the door, Show House visitors can tour the home with most items inside available for purchase. Outside of the home, more gifts and wares for sale will be available, including gently used home decor. In addition, the house will feature a cafe in which visitors can grab a quick bite before heading home.

The show house is the largest fundraiser for the Baltimore Symphony Associates, the volunteer arm of the BSO, said publicity chair Carolyn Lassahn.

Each year, proceeds from the Show House help local school children experience, in-person, music played by the orchestra. In 2016, 58,000 children benefited from the program.

Past show houses include a 1928 three-story Charles Street mansion in Guilford, luxury condos at the Ritz-Carlton Residences and Silo Point in South Baltimore, and the event's last visit to Baltimore County in 2013 — a 1932 stucco home on Timonium Road that once was the home of Baltimore Colts football legend, Johnny Unitas.

The Decorators Show House is open April 30 to May 21 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $25 in advance at bsomusic.org and from participating vendors, or $30 at the door. A shuttle to the event is available from the Padonia Park and Ride on Jericho Road.