Towson High, Carver magnet programs slate open houses for prospective students

Two Towson-area high schools will participate in a countywide magnet school showcase set for dates throughout October and November. The events provide students and parents with more information about magnet programs ahead of the county’s application deadline for the programs.

Magnet programs enrich student educational experiences and academic performance through unique learning environments and instructional programs, according to the website of the Baltimore County Public Schools. The schools offer specialized programs of study in areas ranging from the fine arts to health sciences.

Towson High School will showcase its law and public policy magnet program tomorrow night at 6 p.m, while the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology, will open its doors to students and parents on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Towson High’s interdisciplinary program teaches topics relevant to law and public policy. Students develop communication, writing and presentation skills through law-related courses, mock trials and internships.

Towson High will offer a 30-minute presentation on the process through which students are admitted to the program, after which visitors can take a self-guided tour of the school. In addition, students who are current members of the program will share their experiences with prospective students, including information on extracurricular offerings and internships. Students also will perform 20-minute mock trials with prospective students.

Representatives from the county’s Office of Magnet programs will answer questions about the application process in the school’s library. Interested students may apply using library computers.

“The main thing is they get to see what’s going on [and] talk to current students and parents,” said Julie Kromsky, Towson High’s magnet coordinator, who will be on hand to answer questions.

The George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology offers courses in acting, carpentry, cosmetology, culinary arts and restaurant management, dance, design and production, digital instrumental music, information technology and computer science, interactive media production, literary arts and visual arts.

Applications for spots at magnet schools for the 2018-2019 school year are available on the school system’s website and must be submitted by Nov. 17 to be considered.

For more information about the magnet school showcase events, including times for open houses at other participating schools, visit www.bcps.org/offices/omp.