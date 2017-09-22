Police to hold community training on how to deal with an active shooter

It can happen in Towson.

That’s the warning Baltimore County Police and members of the Towson Area Citizens Patrol want Towson residents to heed when it comes to a potential active shooter situation occurring in the area.

To spread that message more widely, the Precinct 6 Police and Community Relations Council and TACOP will host a free seminar Tuesday evening to teach the public critical first steps needed when responding to a hostile situation.

As part of a partnership with the Baltimore County Police Department, volunteer members of the Towson Area Citizens on Patrol inform police of suspicious behavior in their neighborhoods, while the Police and Community Relations Council provides updates to the public on behalf of county police.

A similar event hosted in the spring drew only 13 people, according to TACOP vice president Pat France, of Knollwood-Donnybrook. The crime-fighting group hopes to attract many more this time around, France said.

“We want the general public to understand what they need to know and be educated just in case,” France said. “You never know when this is going to strike. You never know where or when. We are just as vulnerable as any other place in the country or the world.”

Baltimore County Police Officer George Mussini will offer advice on what to do if confronted by an active shooter. Videos and slideshows will be presented to open discussion.

The event is free and open to the public, but restricted to those ages 14 and older.

“We have an intelligent, educated society here in Towson and those kind of people should know that it’s important to be knowledgeable and educated about this kind of thing to save their own life and their family,” France said.

Registration is not required. Anyone interested is asked to come at 7 p.m. Tuesday to the second floor of the First Lutheran Church, at 40 East Burke Ave, in Towson.