Throughout the area, there are dozens of local nonprofit groups committed to serving those in need. These groups can always use our help. Below is a listing of organizations seeking donations of either money or items, or both. In this season of giving and Thanksgiving, please share your blessings, by giving to those less fortunate.
The Arc Baltimore — 7215 York Road., Baltimore, MD 21212. Provides advocacy and high quality, life-changing supports to more than 6,000 adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Contactus@thearcbaltimore.org or 410-296-2272.
Wish List: diapers (all sizes); Pull-ups (25-125 pounds); Goodnights (S-XL); canvas grocery bags; grocery store gift cards; protein (peanut butter, tuna, chicken, chili, etc.); laundry/dish detergent; toiletries; gift cards for family/holiday activities. Or designate a donation to the Family Fund at www.thearcbaltimore.org/donate.
Assistance Center of Towson Churches — 120 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Towson, MD 21204, provides food and financial assistance to low-income families and the homeless. 410-296-4855, www.actconline.info.
Wish List: Personal items: Deodorant, razors, lotion, and toothpaste. Men's and women's socks, hats, gloves and scarves. Food items: Cereal, canned tomatoes, pork and beans, canned vegetables and fruits, pasta meals canned (ravioli, spaghetti), spaghetti sauce, tuna, peanut butter and jelly, soup, dried pasta (spaghetti, macaroni), macaroni and cheese, potatoes (boxed), and rice, For the homeless care bags: pop-top canned meat (beef stew, chili, etc.), also small fruit cups. Also, food gift cards $5 to $15.
Baltimore Child Abuse Center — Mission is to provide all reported victims of child sexual abuse in Baltimore, and their non-offending caretakers, with comprehensive interviews, medical treatment, referrals, and crisis counseling services with the goal of preventing future child sexual abuse. 410-396-6147 or www.bcaci.org
Wish List: Non-perishable healthy food items, monetary donations and gift cards, toiletries such as lotions, deodorants, soap or body wash, laundry detergent, bleach, fabric softener, dryer sheets, baby items such as diapers, wipes, baby powder and lotions and undergarments (all sizes from children to adults).
Baltimore Humane Society — an independent, nonprofit, no-kill animal shelter, which offers low-cost veterinary care to the public, and a pet cemetery with grief support services. 410-833-8848 www.bmorehumane.org.
Wish List: Non clumping cat litter, paper towels, dog treats, laundry detergent, dish detergent, latex gloves, science diet brand foods, treats (soft/chewy), peanut butter, kong stuffing, vitamin C tablets for guinea pigs, Timothy Hay bedding, shredded paper, Carefresh Ultra (for small animals), janitorial supplies, Clorox Germicidal Bleach, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, mop heads, scrub brushes (with long handle attachment), spray bottles, dog toys, cat toys, cardboard cat scratchers, puppy pads and Feliway spray. For the Bmore Kind Pet Food Bank: Cat food (dry, any variety) and dog food (dry, any brand), (opened or closed bags are OK for the food bank). http://bmorehumane.org/donate/.
Believe In Tomorrow National Children's Foundation — provides hospital and retreat housing services for critically ill children and their families. The Believe In Tomorrow Children's House at Johns Hopkins offers families a sense of home where they can stay for days or weeks at a time while their child undergoes treatment or surgery for a life threatening illness. Believe In Tomorrow also offers families five beach and mountain retreat homes, which they can utilize year-round, free of charge, to renew their spirits and reconnect as a family. Believe In Tomorrow's unique programs bring comfort, hope and joy to critically ill children and their families. 410-744-1032. www.believeintomorrow.org.
Wish List: Keurig K-cups (coffee, tea, hot chocolate), granola bars, individual snack bags (chips, popcorn), individual cereal cups, Duraflame logs, paper plates, paper coffee cups and lids, plastic silverware, disposable food containers, paper towels, toilet paper, dishwasher detergent, Clorox wipes and furniture steam cleaner.
Carson Scholars Fund Inc. — seeks to combat the American education crisis by discovering promise and rewarding excellence in our nation's youth through our Scholarship and Reading Room programs. http://www.carsonscholars.org
Wish List: Monetary donations.
Casey Cares Foundation — provides uplifting and ongoing programs for critically ill children and their families throughout Mid-Atlantic region. 443-568-0064. CaseyCares.org.
Wish List: $10 or $25 gift cards for Target, Walmart, Ledo Pizza, Pizza Hut, Red Lobster, Subway, Dunkin Donuts, Chick-fil-A, Panera. $10 or $25 gift cards for Redbox, AMC and Regal Theaters or Fandango. New, two-piece pajamas (adult and infant sizes are needed most).
Christopher Place Academy — provides education and employment training, as well as emotional, spiritual, and addiction recovery support to formerly homeless men. 443-986-9031. www.cc-md.org.
Wish List: Twin sheets, towels, wash cloths, lotion, bar soap, razors, athletes foot cream and deodorant.
Ellene "Brit" Christiansen Memorial Fund — at Towson Arts Collective, mission is to run the center, providing a fully inclusive, accessible venue for exhibits, classes, and events for all artists of all abilities. 410-916-6340.
Wish List: Video cameras, tripods, folding chairs and folding tables.
Gallagher Services — opening doors for individuals with developmental disabilities through group homes in the community and a medical day program. 410-252-4005. www.cc-md.org.
Wish List: Monetary donations made at www.cc-md.org/donatenow, bath towels (new), twin bed linens (new), blenders, food processors, cookware sets, flashlights, puzzles with large pieces, art supplies, office desks, office supplies, shrubs and flowers for landscaping, mulch, skill-building computer games, Nintendo Wii system, Wii games, karaoke machine with microphone, earphones (large), walk-man or iPods (music players), colorful pictures to hang on the wall, heavy duty paper shredders, vacuum cleaners (commercial type), PC computer with Microsoft Office, printers, V-Tech tablets.
House of Ruth Maryland — provides comprehensive services to victims of intimate domestic violence and their families. 410-889-0840. www.hruth.org.
Wish List: New wash cloths, wire hair brushes, deodorant, diapers (sizes 4, 5 and 6), new undershirts (sizes 24 months to 3T), new boys undergarments, all sizes (including men's for the older boys), new girls undergarments (size 2T-6X), new girls socks (toddler sizes), new socks and undergarments for women and children, new pillows, new twin-size blankets, comforters and sheet sets, new air mattresses, baby wipes, pampers (sizes 3, 4, 5 and 6, Pull-ups sizes 4T, 5T and 6T), crib sheets for small cribs and cots, crib sheets that fit mattresses sized 23 3/8 x 37 1/4 (not standard size), new infant and toddler sleepwear, infant and toddler toys, play mats, rattles, baby mirrors, stacking cups and boxes, Jack-in-the-boxes, Lego duplo, Fisher-Price Learning toys, nesting blocks, new socks and undergarments for women and children, gift cards for grocery stores, gas stations, department stores (Walmart, Target, etc.) and non-perishable food (peanut butter and jelly, tuna, cereal, pasta, granola bars, juice boxes, etc.)
Kennedy Krieger Institute — is improving the lives of children and adolescents with disorders and injuries of the brain and spinal cord as well as developmental disabilities through patient care, special education, research and professional training. 443-923-7300. www.kennedykrieger.org.
Wish List: Cause and effect toys, light-up and sound toys, stacking/sorting toys, educational toys, Fischer-Price Little People toys, Playskool toys, arts and craft sets, DVD movies (G-PG13), Wii games (rated E), board games (ages 8 and older), sports items, gift cards for grocery stores/gas stations, and nonperishable food items. Please, no stuffed animals.
Maryland CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for children), 402 W. Pennsylvania Ave., 3rd Floor, Towson, MD 21204 www.MarylandCASA.org /ed@marylandcasa.org. Provides more than 1,000 trained volunteer advocates for more than 1,500 children and youth who are under court protection due to abuse and neglect, ensuring their right to safe, permanent homes. Far more children and youth need our help.
Wish List: gift cards (Target, Walmart, etc.) for holiday gifts for children and youth, as well as to help older foster youth who are leaving foster care to set up their own households, office supplies to assist youth in their job search or to pursue college, office/training supplies to train additional volunteers, etc. Tax-deductible donations are also welcome at http://marylandcasa.org/get-involved/make-a-donation/ or above address, and we are always in need of volunteers to serve as advocates, assist in the office, help with fundraising and public awareness, etc. (http://marylandcasa.org/get-involved/).
My Sister's Place Women's Center — a comprehensive resource center offering homeless and impoverished women and their children three warm meals a day and resources to help them achieve and sustain self-sufficiency. 410-659-3763. www.cc-md.org/my-sisters-place.
Wish List: cereal, cereal bars, coffee, applesauce, canned soups, canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned tuna, baked beans, mayonnaise, coffee creamer, napkins, travel size toiletries, deodorant, sanitary napkins, cleaning supplies, Clorox bleach, wash clothes, trash bags, toilet paper, paper towels and food preparation gloves.
NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore — provides education, support, and advocacy to improve the lives of individuals and families impacted by mental illness in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. All programs are free, confidential, and peer-led. Donations can be made online at www.namibaltimore.org or by mail to 6600 York Road, Suite 204, Baltimore, MD 21212.
Wish List: Monetary donations and gift cards (Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, grocery stores) are needed to create a mental health education library and to support volunteer training. Volunteers are needed to share their time and talents in a number of roles, including program facilitators, mentors, presenters, and HelpLine volunteers. Contact volunteer@namibaltimore.org.
Our Daily Bread Employment Center and Soup Kitchen — provides a hot meal program serving more than a quarter million meals to the hungry of Baltimore City each year, including nutritious lunches every day of the year and breakfast to seniors and individuals with disabilities each weekday morning. 443-986-9031. www.cc-md.org.
Wish List: Bags of sugar, oatmeal in cylinders, grape jelly, salt, pepper, scarves and hats.
Sarah's House — provides emergency shelter, supportive housing, and case management to help homeless families achieve independence. 410-551-7722. www.cc-md.org.
Wish List: Blankets and comforters and linens, new or used; pillows, new. Plastic storage bags, wraps and foils. Paper products: plastic silverware, toilet paper, paper towels, paper plates, cups, napkins. Clothing: winter only-all sizes, coats: new and used-all sizes; underwear, socks, undershirts; Baby wipes. Food: tuna fish, cereal. Healthy snacks, 100 percent juice, powdered drink mix, mayonnaise, instant mashed potatoes, ground beef, Gerber Graduates, butter, shredded cheese. Towels, wash cloths, twin sheets, shower curtain liners, new. Personal products: bath soap, baby soap, deodorants, shampoo/conditioner, feminine products, razors, shaving cream. Gift cards: Target, Walmart, grocery stores, Home Depot.
St. Vincent's Villa — A residential treatment center that provides comprehensive therapeutic services to children whose behavioral and emotional needs have not responded to interventions and services provided at home or in the community. St. Vincent's Villa is located at 2600 Pot Spring Road, Timonium. 410-252-4000, ext. 1672. www.catholiccharities-md.org/st-vincents-villa/
Wish List: Stress balls, Lego sets, journals suitable for boys or girls (not notebooks), card games (Uno cards, Phase 10, Skip-Bo, playing cards), action figures, gift cards for children's activities (AMF Bowling, Regal Cinema, Red Zone, Pulaski Highway Go-Carts, Skateland, Baltimore Aquarium, MD Science Center), gift cards for off-ground dining (Subway, McDonalds, Burger King, Chick Fil-A, Pizza Hut, Coldstone Creamery).
Villa Maria School — a level 5 special education school serving children with emotional and behavioral difficulties. 410-252-4000 ext. 1672; mfolsomk@cc-md.org. www.catholiccharities-md.org/villa-maria-schools/
Wish List: Footballs, basketballs, art supplies (colored pencils, markers, paints/brushes, construction paper), new books-current titles for ages 8 to 12, trading cards (sports, Pokemon, etc.), 3-inch 3-ring binders, stress balls, small Lego sets.
The Samaritan Women — is a national Christian organization providing assessment, restorative, and graduate care to survivors, and bringing about an end to domestic human trafficking through awareness, prevention, and advocacy. http://thesamaritanwomen.org/
Wish List: Gift us with a 4-bedroom house in Baltimore County, donate a skid loader for our farm operations, give $28,2000 to provide for one year of comprehensive care for a single survivor, offer pro bono public relations services for a year, donate a 6-passenger minivan for our new assessment home, cover our utilities for one month ($2,000) and become a sustaining donor at $20/month www.thesamaritanwomen.org/donate.
Turnaround Inc. — provides emergency shelter, counseling, community education, emergency room companions, legal services and a 24-hour hotline for victims of rape, domestic violence, sex trafficking, child sexual assault and adult survivors of child sexual abuse. 410-377-8111. www.turnaroundinc.org.
Wish List: Nonperishable food items, diapers, hats, gloves, scarves, gift cards and gas cards, household cleaning supplies, feminine products, paper towels, toilet paper.
United Churches Assistance Network — (UCAN) provides emergency financial assistance to families and individuals in the northern Baltimore County area, to prevent evictions and utility turnoffs. Networking and referrals to other organizations also provided. Open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. 410-628-2102.
Wish List: Money, gift cards to food stores, Target and Walmart.
Victor's Vittles Food Pantry - Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 9833 Harford Road. Pantry is open Saturdays 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m., serving zip code areas 21234, 21236 and 21286. Email: office@christusvictoronline.org
Wish List: Nonperishable food, personal needs items, laundry detergent, cleaning products.
For perishable food and to arrange delivery, contact church 410-668-8089 Mon-Fri 9am-12:30pm.