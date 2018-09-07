17,500 gallons of sewage discharged in Parkville overflow

Baltimore County reported Friday that a sewer overflow discharged 17,500 gallons of sewage in Parkville on Thursday, some of which flowed into a tributary of Herring Run.

The overflow was caused by a broken sewer main, the county said in a statement. It began at 2:55 p.m. on Thursday in the 6600 block of Collinsdale Road, just east of Loch Raven Boulevard and south of Taylor Avenue. County crews stopped the flow by 11:55 p.m.

“Crews located the break and set up a pump around which halted the flow shortly before midnight,” the county wrote in a statement.

Some of the discharge flowed into a tributary of Herring Run, the statement said. County spokeswoman Ellen Kobler said the county has no way of measuring how much flowed into the tributary.

“Environmental Health investigated the area and observed no signs of sewage in any publicly accessible areas,” county health department spokeswoman Elyn Garrett-Jones said in an emailed statement. “The overflow site is in a wooded area which is difficult to reach and mostly surrounded by fencing. The area is not easily accessible to the public. An elementary school with a playground and ball fields is adjacent to the overflow site, but is separated from the wooded area by a chain link fence.”

Water contact alerts are currently in effect for Herring Run and Jones Falls in Parkville, according to the county health department website.

The broken sewer main is included in the county’s capital program to rehabilitate sewer lines throughout the area, Kobler said.

“[The Department of Public Works] has been aware of concerns with this pipeline, and has plans already in the works to rehab the line,” Kobler said.

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon