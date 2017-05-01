Schools to host documentary at Towson High School on growing up in the digital age

Baltimore County Public Schools' Parent University and the Office of Digital Safety and Innovation will host a free screening of "Screenagers — Growing Up in the Digital Age" at three locations in the county Tuesday, including Towson High School.

The film examines "life in the digital age" by focusing on the amount of time young adults typically spend on electronic devices. It documents family struggles with social media, video games, academics and Internet addiction.

"We want parents to know we're trying to do our best to keep them safe, and we want to partner with them to do the same outside of school," BCPS spokesperson Mychael Dickerson said.

The film was chosen to help parents who are asking what they can do to better monitor how much time their children spend on computers, smart phones and other devices, Dickerson said.

"Parents wanted information about how they can protect their kids and students around technology, not just at school but at home," Dickerson said. "That's what this is about. It's a holistic approach to monitoring student use of technology, particularly outside of school."

The event is one in a series of workshops offered by Parent University, a series of classes the school system offers to help parents beyond the classroom. Other upcoming events include high school exploration workshops, information on summer reading and child care training.

The film will be shown at 6:30 p.m. at Towson High School, at 69 Cedar Ave. Officials also will screen the documentary at Catonsville High School and Sollers Point Technical High School.

More information about the film can be found at https://www.screenagersmovie.com/.