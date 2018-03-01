Towson High comes out on top in BCPS physics and chemistry competitions

Towson High School students scored top marks in a districtwide science competition that drew more than 220 Baltimore County Public Schools students to Dulaney High School on Saturday.

The 30th annual Baltimore County Public Schools Physics Olympics and fifth annual Chemathon, held at the Cockeysville school Feb. 24, featured 30 student teams showcasing their skills in a variety of science, technology, engineering and math challenges, according to a BCPS news release.

Towson High School teams placed first in both events.

Towson High teams earned first and third place in the Physics Olympics, while a Pikesville High School team won second place. In the Chemathon, Towson High teams took both first and second place and a Dulaney High team placed third.

This year’s theme — Movie Magic — was on display throughout the event with movie-themed STEM challenges.

In the physics competition, events included Don’t Sink the Titanic, a challenge to build a boat that could hold as much weight while being as light as possible; Indiana Jones and the Escape from the Inertia Ball, where students guided a sphere through a course using their knowledge of inertia; and the Triwizard Quiz Bowl, a physics trivia competition based on a game in the popular Harry Potter series.

Chemathon challenges included a competition called First Encounters of the Element Kind, in which teams had to identify 26 elements from a set of clues, and Flubber, which tasked students with creating a polymer ball from glue and Borax solution.

30th annual Baltimore County Public Schools Physics Olympics results:

First place — Towson Team #2 Students: Danny Berger, Olivia Goodrich, Alex Hontz, Tim Paulis and Olin Ryan. Physics teacher: Matt Jochmans

Second place — Pikesville Team #2 Students: Joshua Goldberg, Brad Harris, Morgan Hoffman, Lauren Losin, Aaron Taule and Daniel Zafman. Physics Teacher: Greg Hrinda

Third place — Towson Team #1 Students: Ankit Adhikari. Max Burkett, Jason Chen, Emmett Ochrach-Konradi, Aaron Beer Rudy and Tyler Thornton. Physics teacher: Matt Jochmans

Fifth annual BCPS Chemathon results:

First place —Towson Team #3 Students: Lauren Blake, Reshma Ganesh, Nina Heller, Lucie Polsky and Caroline Seitz. Chemistry teacher: Erich Geckle

Second place — Towson Team #2 Students: Dariush Aligholizadeh, Audrey Bowman, Emma Burke, David Heffren, Allison Horky and Anya Joseph. Chemistry teacher: Erich Geckle

Third place — Dulaney Team #1 Students: Rosina Beritiela, Max Fisher, Colin Knable, Claire McGinnity, Xander Smith and Yottie Urbonas. Chemistry teacher: Abby Fair