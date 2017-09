Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Members of the cheerleading squad line up to greet students arriving on a bus on the first day of classes for the 2017-18 school year at Dulaney High School on Tuesday, September 5.

Members of the cheerleading squad line up to greet students arriving on a bus on the first day of classes for the 2017-18 school year at Dulaney High School on Tuesday, September 5. (Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group)