Lutherville fire company continues long tradition of Santa visits

Members of the Lutherville Volunteer Fire Company drove south of their home territory and into Towson Wednesday night, as they do on a regular basis when responding to fires and other emergencies.

The three firemen in a 30-and-a-half-foot-long engine pulled up to the corner of Yorktowne Drive and Stevenson Lane and waited for their man. A few minutes later he appeared from behind some bushes dressed in red, with a black belt, pointy red hat and snow-white beard, and climbed into the truck.

The costumed man — Robert Welling, a resident of the neighborhood — had been hiding to shield himself from the neighborhood children, who had gathered a few hundred yards away, waiting, as they do every year, for the arrival of Santa Claus by fire truck.

The houses and decorations in the small Towson neighborhood were flooded with red light as the firemen switched on their siren, continued down Yorktowne Drive and played jingle bells on the truck's piercing horn. The children's faces lit up as well as the engine rounded the corner.

Every year, the members of some fire companies in Baltimore County, including Lutherville, offer a service in which Santa comes to the community by fire truck. Lutherville has a large program, visiting 44 communities from Nov. 29 through Christmas Eve. The visits can range from 30 minutes to three hours. The Providence Volunteer Fire Company and the Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Company also visit neighborhoods with Santa in tow.

At Lutherville, the firefighters call the annual visits 'Santa details' and sign up for them on a sheet posted at the station.

Adam Zoltowski, who calls himself the head elf in charge, has been organizing the program at Lutherville for 15 years, which has had a program for roughly 30 years, according to members. Before Zoltowski's time it was run by Dennis Yeagle. Zoltowski, a Parkville resident, took the reins after Yeagle's death 15 years ago.

The visits have a single goal, he said — to make children happy.

Each year, starting Oct. 1, Zoltowski calls and coordinates the visits with various community contacts. Though each neighborhood is different, many times the visit is accompanied by a block party put on by the community, as was the case with Yorktowne Drive Dec. 7. Most communities keep the same day of the same week every year, so the schedule remains largely intact from one year to the next.

The communities are responsible for providing the Santa. Sometimes the person is hired, while other times a neighbor dresses as the jolly elf. The company offers the visits for free, as a way to connect with the community, according to third Lt. Dante Alfone. Most communities make some kind of donation, however. At Yorktowne Drive on Dec. 7, in addition to a check for $75 from the community association, firefighters collected a snowman-shaped tin filled with cash donations from residents.

"We look out for the community, the community looks out for us," Zoltowski said.

The nonprofit all-volunteer fire company's annual operating costs are $300,000, not including equipment purchases, according to the company's website. The county pays for a fraction of that, Alfone said, adding that the company must raise the rest. Through the Santa visits, the station generates about $7,500 annually from community association checks, not including individual donations, according to Alfone.

Santa, David Sann of Greenbrier, visits Towson neighborhoods on Lutherville Volunteer Fire Company's Engine 301 in Towson, MD on Sunday, December 20, 2015. (Jen Rynda, Baltimore Sun Media Group)

When the firefighters head out on the Santa details, they bring their firefighting gear with them. If they are called to an emergency during the visit they go, sometimes needing to delay, cut short or cancel visits. Zoltowski said that happens about 50 percent of the time, adding that the company typically tries to reschedule missed visits.

One year — Zoltowski said he can't remember which — he dressed as Santa for a visit to the York Manor neighborhood when a car crashed into a tree nearby. While still in costume, Zoltowski helped rescue two people from the accident, he said.

Just as with any other call for an emergency, the firefighters can waste no time in answering it. That means that if the truck is carrying a neighborhood Santa at the time, that person must go with the truck to the site of the emergency. Zoltowski has brought Santas with him to at least two working house fires, two car fires and a cardiac arrest, he said.

The stipulation is one Zoltowski spells out for the Santas in a document he calls the Santa Clause, a list of 15 or so rules the Santas must abide by, which also include visiting personally a child who is too sick or injured to leave their house.

A treat for the kids

When the firefighters and Santa visited Yorktowne Drive on Dec. 7, they found a group of about 17 children waiting for them. The number of children on a given call varies — a week earlier, in Southland Hills, hundreds of children attended, the firefighters said.

Santa climbed out and sat on a chair to hear what the children wanted for Christmas. The kids gathered around Santa, and when he was done hearing requests the kids climbed into the engine with assistance from fireman Mario Nicholson to check out the gear inside.

Megan Kenney helps organize the event on Yorktowne Drive with Shayana Hardy and Sharon Welling, whose husband, Robert, has been "volunteered" for the role of Santa for about five years, he said.

"The kids look forward to it every year," Kenney said.

The neighbors also set up snacks on a table and handed out chocolate, candy canes and hot cocoa.

Thirty minutes later the visit concluded, with Santa getting back in the engine and driving away with the members. He was dropped off nearby, out of sight of the children. In addition to the donations, the community also gave the firemen plastic barrels and tins filled with plain and chocolate-covered pretzels.

Zoltowski grabbed a tin of chocolate covered pretzels to eat later.

Back at the station, the engine pulled into a space next to the company's vintage 1954 fire engine, which firefighters also occasionally uses for Santa details.

One firefighter at the station, 20-year-old Christopher Brocato, of Timonium, saw Santa in that engine when he was an infant, and has the photo to prove it. Like everyone else at the station, Brocato is a volunteer. He occasionally goes on Santa details, he said. To him and others his age, the Santa visits are a tradition in the area.

Last year he visited his own neighborhood of Rhodes Place, in Mays Chapel.

"It's pretty cool how the tables turned," he said.

The schedule for the Providence Volunteer Fire Company visits hadn't been published online as of Dec. 8. The Cockeysville company will be visiting five communities this year with Santa, according to Chief Kevin Roberts. A schedule from Cockeysville wasn't immediately available.