Community input meeting set for proposed Royal Farms in Towson

The developer that proposes to build a Royal Farms gas station and convenience store on roughly six acres in north Towson — a plan that has sparked the opposition of some neighboring residents — will host a community input meeting on the project May 8, according to county officials.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Conference Center at Sheppard Pratt, at 6501 N. Charles St., in Towson.

The meeting will be conducted by officials of the Towson-based developer, Caves Valley Partners, which has proposed building a 5,166-square-foot convenience store and fueling station and two one-story retail/restaurant buildings at the corner of York Road and Bosley Avenue, according to plans Caves Valley officials have submitted to the county.

The process the development plan must undergo before county officials vote on whether to approve it includes the community input meeting, among other steps, Baltimore County spokeswoman Ellen Kobler said.

The 5.8-acre site is owned by Baltimore County. In December 2013, the County Council approved its sale to Caves Valley Partners for $8.3 million. That sale has not yet been finalized.

Last December, the County Council advanced a planned-unit development for the property, which gave Caves Valley the zoning flexibility to add gas pumps to the site, which wouldn't otherwise have been allowed under the site's current zoning, in exchange for community benefits.

The $50,000 in community benefits include improving the West Towson Trail, planting trees in West Towson, and installing solar-powered speed display signs on Stevenson Road, west of York Road, and on Stevenson Lane, east of York Road.

Some Towson residents have opposed the plan for the Royal Farms, saying it will cause traffic congestion and pollution and that a gas station is an inappropriate use for the site, which acts as a kind of "gateway" into Towson from the north.

Opponents have been fighting the project for more than three years, attending council meetings, holding protests and putting signs in their yards stating that they oppose the Royal Farms.

Some residents also criticized the county's cutting down of 30 trees on the site earlier this month.

Officials of Caves Valley Partners did not return a request for comment.

Reporter Rachael Pacella contributed to this story.