Police beef up patrols in Rodgers Forge after string of weekend break-ins

Baltimore County Police are increasing patrols in Rodgers Forge in the wake of a series of home break-ins in the neighborhood that police believe might be related.

At least 25 homes in the area were targeted over the weekend, according to Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 incident summaries.

Residents of Hopkins Road, Dunkirk Road, Chumleigh Road, Rodgers Court, Heathfield Road and Old Trail Road reported break-ins between July 28 and July 30.

Thieves entered five homes and stole electronics, cash, purses, wallets, keys and two vehicles. A scooter, skateboard and a women's GT Nomad bicycle were stolen from porches during the weekend.

The occupants of four homes in the 100 block of Hopkins Road, along with four in the unit block of Dunkirk Road, and one home in the 100 block of Glen Argyle Road, reported attempted break-ins or theft between July 28 at 12:01 a.m. and July 29 at 4:30 p.m.

In addition, thieves targeted six homes in the 7100 block of Rodgers Court, five in the 7100 block of Heathfield Road, two in the 400 and 800 blocks of Chumleigh Road, and three homes in the 400 block of Old Trail Road, according to police.Those homes were struck between July 28 at 5 p.m. and July 30 at 8:30 a.m.

In most attempts, locked front and rear windows deterred the break-ins. However residents are advised to ensure all doors are locked before going to bed, Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said Monday.

"The best defense is a good offense," Peach said. "Make sure that the windows are locked. Make sure the doors are locked. Make sure the car is locked and nothing is left in plain view."

Additionally, Peach said windows should only be left open if secured by a bar that prevents the window from opening more than a few inches. Sliding glass doors should also be secured by a bar, she said.

Residents are also asked to be on the lookout for a white, 2006 Cadillac DTS with Maryland tag 4CX1654, and a gray, four-door 2013 Toyota Corolla with Maryland tag 32903CF. Both vehicles were stolen from the 400 block of Old Trail Road after car keys were stolen from residences, police said.

Police do not have any suspects in the thefts, Peach said, adding that police will be on additional patrols in Rodgers Forge that might include unmarked cars and plainclothes officers.

The neighborhood consists of about 1,800 households in an area just north of the Baltimore City line.

Community association president Kris Henry said the association is asking residents to heed police advice.

"We are reminding residents to keep their porch lights on and to lock their doors and windows," Henry said in an email. "This is good advice all the time for all neighborhoods."

Residents can also choose to use stronger measures, such as alarm systems, she said.

This story has been updated.