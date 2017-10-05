Inaugural Rocktoberfest event set for downtown Towson

Towson residents who are looking to participate in a family-friendly Oktoberfest need look no further than the Historic Courthouse Gardens, in downtown Towson, this year.

The Towson Chamber of Commerce and the Towson Elks Lodge No. 469 will host an inaugural Rocktoberfest event Oct. 14 by the old courthouse.

The event will feature live music, food trucks, fall produce, 150 festival vendors and a beer garden, according to Nancy Hafford, the chamber’s executive director.

Oktoberfest is a German beer festival held annually from September to October in Munich with similar festivals held around the world.

In Towson, the free event will host a beer garden in front of the old courthouse and feature domestic and craft beer and wine.

There will also be live rock music from two local bands.

Baltimore-based cover band, “Bad w/Names,” will play modern and classic rock, while “8 Track Mind” will play classic rock and soul, according to the bands’ websites.

Vendors will set up on Pennsylvania Avenue, between Washington Avenue and Baltimore Avenue, to sell jewelry, crafts and handmade leather goods, Hafford said.

The chamber held a small Oktoberfest event more than a decade ago, but has organized nothing of the scope of the upcoming event, Hafford said.

“If this works out and works well for people and they like it, we’ll schedule it again for next year and get bigger and bigger,” she added.

Proceeds from the event will be split between the Chamber of Commerce and the Elks Lodge, Hafford said.

“October is a great time to be outside,” Hafford added. “It’s our last hurrah before we head into winter, so people should come out and enjoy the nice fall weather and the beautiful courthouse gardens.”

The free festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free parking will be available in Baltimore County’s Washington Avenue garage, at 100 West Susquehanna Avenue, in Towson.