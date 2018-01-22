Wells Fargo in downtown Towson robbed

Baltimore County Police have detained a suspect in the robbery of a Wells Fargo branch in downtown Towson Monday.

The bank, at 501 York Road, was robbed around noon Monday, according to police spokeswoman Julia Hardgrove.

Hardgrove said one robber went into the bank and passed a note, before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash in a vehicle.

Responding officers stopped the vehicle farther south on York Road at Regester Avenue shortly after, causing slight traffic congestion, and took a suspect into custody, Hardgrove said. Two other people in the car have been taken in for questioning, but their involvement is unknown at the time, Hardgrove said.

No injuries were reported and traffic on York Road has resumed as usual, Hardgrove said.