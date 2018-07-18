What's all that road work in Towson?

Summer is in full swing – and so are road crews in Towson.

Road work can only happen when the weather is warm, said Lauren Watley, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County Public Works. “In the winter it’s too cold to work with the materials necessary.”

Paving season, Watley said, typically runs from late May through September – and July is right in the heart of it.

Short term

Included in the county Public Work’s list of current projects, here are some of the road and infrastructure projects to look out for in the coming weeks:

• Stevenson Lane is being repaved on a 1.49-mile stretch, from York Road to Hillen Road.

With crews still in the area, Watley said the Bureau of Highways is also paving a 1.21-mile section of Towsontown Boulevard, from York Road to Hillen Road.

Crews plan to continue paving on Hillen Road, Watley said, and pave 1.21 miles out to Burke Avenue. Work on Hillen Road and Towsontown Boulevard is expected to be completed by early August.

Bosley Avenue is also slated for a repaving, Watley said, saying that although “details have not been worked out,” the job is expected to be completed before the end of summer.

Long term

A number of longer-term infrastructure projects are also ongoing.

According to the county’s website, Public Works began replacing water lines in February on Joppa Road between Old Harford Road and Drumwood Road; on Oakleigh Road between Joppa Road and White Oak Road; and on Satyr Hill Road between Lowell Ridge Road and Harford Road. The $6.7 million project is expected to be complete next spring.

On Towsontown Boulevard, the county is installing a $1.4 million sewer line, according to the county website. The project, which started this year around Emerson Road and is moving toward Bosley Avenue, is expected to be complete in September. Construction takes place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and additional night work is currently ongoing.

Also in Towson, the county began replacing a cast-iron pipe in the Campus Hills neighborhood in June, at a cost of $2.5 million, the website said.

Most of the projects, Watley said, will not result in full road closures. But one private project – the demolition of a pedestrian bridge between the Sheraton North Baltimore Hotel and Towson Town Center – will close Fairmount Avenue from July 27 through July 30.

