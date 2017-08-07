North Carolina restaurant chain to open first Maryland store in Lutherville-Timonium

A Maryland-based team of franchise owners plans to open the state's first location of a popular North Carolina breakfast and lunch spot near Towson.

Rise Biscuits Donuts, of Durham, N.C., is eyeing the November opening of an 1,800-square-foot store in the new shopping center at the former Watson's Garden Center, in Lutherville-Timonium.

The North Carolina restaurant, which was featured on The Food Network's Donut Showdown, serves a rotating menu of Southern comfort foods set atop biscuits, potato rolls and donuts, according to a company news release.

Rise Towson will feature quick-serve ordering, limited seating and pre-ordering for nearby offices.

Chris Kirley and his father, Fran Kirley, will own and operate the Lutherville store with family friend David Brindza, Chris Kirley said. The group of Maryland natives, who have lived around the Baltimore metro area, will keep a business office in Sykesville.

Chris Kirley said he fell in love with the concept after having Rise donuts at his sister's wedding in North Carolina.

The company recently began franchising, according to its website. It operates 12 stores in North Carolina and one each in Georgia and Texas.

In addition to the Lutherville store, the restaurant plans to open franchises in Virginia and Florida soon, the website states. About 100 additional franchise locations are under contract, according to Steve Balcom, a spokesperson for the company.

The local partners plan to bring four additional locations to suburban areas of Maryland within the next three years, Chris Kirley said.

They are starting with a suburban demographic because such locations promise a steady stream of business throughout the day, Chris Kirley said, adding that the team will invest about $425,000 in the initial restaurant that they will use to test the market before deciding on other locations.

"We will be focusing on different areas," Chris Kirley said. "We want to spread [Rise] all around Baltimore and maybe around D.C. toward Gaithersburg or Rockville [in Montogmery County]. We won't put one in a downtown urban environment just yet."

Kirley said construction at the Lutherville site, which is just beginning, should take about 10 to 12 weeks. The restaurant, at 1620 York Road, will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily with grand opening specials promoted on social media closer to opening day.