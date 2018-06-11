Rise Biscuits Donuts on York Road to offer free coffee June 14

Rise Biscuits Donuts near Towson will be serving up free coffee on Thursday, according to a news release.

The Durham, N.C. chain, known for its biscuits and other southern comfort foods, will serve free Counter Culture Coffee at its location just north of Towson, at 1620 York Road, between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday.

The free brews will mark a new partnership with the coffee company. Rise will serve Counter Culture’s coffee and will receive training and equipment from the company, the news release said.

“We’re excited to bring Counter Culture to our stores and customers,” said the chain’s vice president of operations, Ken Priest. “They’ve earned an incredible national reputation through their commitment to quality coffee, education and customer service. Like Rise, they have Durham roots and are reaching coast to coast."

Two coffee flavors will be available Thursday, according to the news release: Big Trouble, described as a chocolatey, nutty coffee, and Slow Motion, an organic decaffeinated brew.

The site near Towson opened in January as the chain’s first Maryland location.

