Rise Biscuits sets Jan. 13 opening in Timonium

Rise Biscuits Donuts has set a Jan. 13 opening date for its 1,800-square-foot store in the new shopping center at the former site of Watson's Garden Center, in Timonium.

The North Carolina restaurant, which was featured on The Food Network's Donut Showdown, serves a rotating menu of Southern comfort foods set atop biscuits, potato rolls and doughnuts.

The Maryland franchise, just north of Towson, at 1620 York Road, will be the company’s first Maryland location. The company operates 11 stores in North Carolina and recently opened locations in Georgia, Virginia and Florida, according to company officials.

Rise Towson will feature quick-serve ordering, limited seating and pre-ordering. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Chris Kirley and his father, Fran Kirley, will own and operate the store with family friend David Brindza, Chris Kirley said.

To celebrate its grand opening, Rise Towson will donate 10 percent of its opening day sales to the Timonium Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association.

“We are excited to bring the best dang biscuits and donuts to Towson,” Fran Kirley said in a statement. “Community building is at the heart of Rise’s mission, and we’re proud to be giving back to the community by raising money for Timonium Elementary School.”

Prior to the grand opening, Rise Towson is offering its Facebook followers a chance to try free biscuits and doughnuts in a preview event at the store. Announcements will be posted on Facebook.