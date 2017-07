July 1982 Invited guests take a look at the “topping off” of the steel construction at Towson Plaza. The shopping center is being expanded and renovated through phased construction and will eventually join with Hutzler’s and the new Hecht’s store to become Towsontowne Centre. The center was built in 1959.

