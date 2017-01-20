Restaurant Week kicks off in Baltimore County, offering deals to diners

Just when winter weather makes most people want to lock their doors and stay home, here comes Baltimore County Restaurant Week, tempting diners to eat out. As part of the biannual event, more than 60 participating restaurants in the county are offering deals on lunch and dinner from today through Feb. 4.

Baltimore County Restaurant Week began seven years ago as a way to bring diners into local restaurants during the height of winter and the dog days of summer, the two slowest times of the year for the industry. Restaurants offer special three-course menus at prices ranging from $15 to $25. All offer dinner menus, many offer lunch and a few also offer brunch.

"Restaurants have told us their two slowest times of the year are August and January," said Marjorie Hampson, director of the county Office of Tourism and Promotion, which markets the event.

The list of participating restaurants include many in the Towson area.

The two weeks of discount dining is a good deal, said Todd Collins, of the Cockeysville-based Restaurant Reputations, which works with restaurants to strengthen their online presence, including on websites, social media and review sites, such as Yelp. Restaurant Reputations is a restaurant week sponsor, along with the Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce, and Sysco and Bond Distributing.

"It's cool to be able to go out and spend $25 to $35 on a good meal and good ambience," Collins said.

"I think it's a great program," said Justin Windle, managing partner at the Cockeysville location of Pappas. "It is an opportunity to create new relationships with patrons. This is my opportunity to give them a good experience and hopefully they come back."

Pappas' other restaurant, on Taylor Avenue, in Parkville, has participated in restaurant week since it began. Windle said Pappas' restaurant week menu will include a 10 ounce crab cake, of which a portion of the profits the restaurant garners from selling will be donated to the Ed Block Courage Award Foundation, which serves abused and at-risk children.

Brian Boston, chef at The Milton Inn, in Sparks, helped organize the first restaurant week before handing it off to the Baltimore County Office of Tourism and Promotion. Though it got off to a slow start, he's glad to see growing interest in the special promotion. "I'm happy to see it spread out over the county now," he said.

Though it started as a vehicle for fine dining establishments, restaurant week has attracted all kinds of restaurants, Boston noted, adding that the event is also good for customers.

"It's nice to give patrons a break once in a while," he said.

Tark's Grill, in Green Spring Station, will give restaurant week diners a $10 gift card good for a return visit before April 1, according to Gino Cardinale, co-owner of Tark's.

Cardinale and Bruce Bodie, the owners of City Cafe, took over Tark's in October.

"We've changed everything," said Peter Hunter, Tark's general manager, adding that he hopes restaurant week diners will come in and sample the new menu.

Windle estimates that Pappas attracts 25 percent more customers than it would without restaurant week.

"The place is filling up and the employees are happier," he said. "I don't know why every restaurant in the county isn't part of it."