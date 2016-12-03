Super bowling in Timonium: Ravens help fundraiser for player's foundation, holiday gift program

Fifteen Baltimore Ravens greeted guests, shook hands and posed for pictures at a fundraiser for a United Way holiday toy drive and a player's charity Friday night in Timonium.

Celebrity Bowling Night 2016, hosted by running back Terrance West and linebacker Anthony Levine Sr., will likely raise up to $10,000 for the Terrance West B.W.I. Foundation, according to Jenna Raglani, owner of Vibrancy21, the marketing firm that organized the event that drew about 275 people to AMF Timonium Lanes.

A silent auction featured more than 40 pieces of sports memorabilia.

It was the first large fundraiser for West's charity, founded last year.

The charity supports parks and recreation centers in Baltimore City, according to Alex Dreisch, a senior account executive at the sports marketing firm. The primary center the charity supports is Parkview Recreation Center, he added. West grew up in Whitelock, near the center. West also played football at Towson University.

"I think this is a good opportunity to give back," West said.

West said he got his start playing a variety of sports including track, basketball and football in Baltimore — those experiences also helped him make friends, he said.

The United Way's Adopt-A-Family Holiday Drive collects holiday gifts for children in need and a table for the toys was overflowing with presents donated by the guests.

Organizers raised money by selling tickets at the door, as well as selling lanes to various businesses for $750 each. The businesses brought guests who bowled throughout the evening. Food was donated by Glory Days Grill, a Towson restaurant.

Ravens in the Community Nicole Munchel / Baltimore Sun Media Group Timonium, MD. Ravens RB Terrance West takes a picture with young fans Brayden Aspell, 8, of Glen Arm, left, and Shane Triplett, 8, of Parkville, right, during Friday's Celebrity Bowling Night at the AMF Bowling Lanes in Timonium. Those in attendance brought toys that will be donated to the Terrance West B.W.I. Foundation and the United Way Adopt-A-Family Holiday Drive.

Ravens players traveled the room to meet fans.

West stopped by a lane sponsored by KPMG, a global audit and tax professional services firm, greeting 8-year-olds Brayden Aspell, of Glen Arm, and his friend Shane Triplett.

As West put his arms over the boys' shoulders, Brayden's mother, Christine Aspell, managing partner for the company's Baltimore office, snapped a photo with her phone. Aspell said KPMG likes to support community activities.

Colleen and Harry Begg of Timonium were bowling at the lane sponsored by Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital, where Colleen volunteers.

"It's so unique the connection the Baltimore Ravens have with this town," Harry Begg said.