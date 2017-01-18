Council votes to officially name proposed 'Radebaugh Neighborhood Park' in Towson

The Baltimore County Council Tuesday night voted to officially name a new park planned for the Aigburth Manor community "Radebaugh Neighborhood Park," after the fourth-generation family business, Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses, of Towson, which operated on the land on which the park would be built.

C.M. and J.L. Radebaugh Company, LLC, has agreed to sell 2.36 acres of property to Baltimore County to be used as a park for $1.1 million, in a deal the council approved last month. The plot, located between Aigburth Road and Burke Avenue, contained greenhouses used by the business for decades.

Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses will remain in business, and its location at 120 E. Burke Avenue will remain open. Though the business is selling a portion of its property, it will continue to operate a warehouse and floral design center on the parcel.

The business stopped using the greenhouses on the site in the spring of 2015. The old buildings weren't as energy efficient as modern greenhouses, so the family decided to sell the land and add growing space to a company farm located in Freeland, Pa., near the Pennsylvania state line.

Community members have referred to the proposed park as Radebaugh Park for months; however the action by the council officially designates the space as "Radebaugh Neighborhood Park."

The resolution that named the park was sponsored by councilmembers David Marks, who represents much of Towson, including the neighborhood the park will lie in, Cathy Bevins, who represents the district to the east, and Wade Kach, who represents the district to the north.

The resolution notes that "it is fitting that this property, which has been used for decades to grow plants, should become a park."

Joe Radebaugh, a third-generation member of the gardening business, agreed.

"It's quite an honor, and I think it's fitting," Radebaugh said, adding that the family business has been in operation since 1924.

The resolution also notes that the Radebaugh family showed a "commitment to the community" when it decided to sell the plot of land to the county to be used as a park, rather than selling it to a developer for residential use.

In an emailed statement after the vote, Marks said the next step in the process of building the park will be securing funding to build it. Marks and the Green Towson Alliance, a Towson-based open space advocate group, held a meeting in December to gather input from the community about what the new park should look like.

Though the county is responsible for building the park, the unofficial forum was a valuable way to gather ideas from the community, Baltimore County Recreation and Parks Director Barry Williams said at the time. At the forum, many community members said they envisioned a park that will be simple, calm and peaceful.