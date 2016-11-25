Councilman, environmental group to host community forum on proposed Towson park

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks and the open space and environmental advocacy group, Green Towson Alliance, will host a forum Dec. 5 to hear the community's thoughts and questions about a proposed park county officials say they intend to build on a parcel of land the county will buy from Radebaugh Florist, in Towson.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at First Lutheran Church, 40 Burke Ave., in Towson.

County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announced Nov. 2 that Baltimore County would buy a 2.36-acre property owned by CM and JL Radebaugh Co., LLLP, for $1.1 million, after an environmental study of the land found no issues that would prevent the purchase. The county council still must approve the sale.

County officials say they want to convert the property, at 50 Aigburth Ave., into a community park.

The intention of the forum is to continue the discussion about the proposed park and to hopefully move the project forward, according to Marks

The Radebaugh family, operators of nearly century-old greenhouse and a florist business, will continue to use a portion of the Aigburth Avenue property for the business, including a design center and warehouse, co-owner Kaitlin Radebaugh said in September. The business, including a flower shop on E. Burke Avenue, will remain open.