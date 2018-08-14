Radebaugh Park to break ground Aug. 28 in eastern part of Towson

A groundbreaking ceremony date is set for Radebaugh Park, a future park in Aigburth Manor.

County spokeswoman Ellen Kobler said construction on the $572,400 project will begin in late August, with a ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m. on the Maryland Avenue side of the site.

11 Maryland Ave. will be the new entrance to the park, said County Councilman David Marks, who represents the area.

The park will be named for the land’s former owners, the Radebaugh family, which owns Radebaugh Florist & Greenhouses. The family sold the land, which housed a greenhouse, to the county in 2015 under the condition that it would become a park, the Towson Times reported.

The county paid $1.1 million for the 2.4-acre property in November 2016.

Marks said Radebaugh Park will be the first new public park in eastern Towson in more than two decades, and one of three in Towson since 2010.

Adelaide Bentley Park opened in East Towson in 2017, and a newly greened Patriot Plaza is currently under construction.

