Pigging out: Halloween castoffs gathered by volunteers to help feed neglected potbellied pigs

While her neighbors and a local Walmart are mainly responsible for the heaping mounds of pumpkins that recently piled up on Chris Shaughness' driveway, the Lutherville resident's only response is to ask for more.

That way, she will have plenty of treats to take to the homeless potbellied pigs at the six-acre Whispering Rise Farm and Animal Sanctuary, in Freeland, where Shaughness volunteers three times a week.

"I like to just go out there and sit around and hang out with the pigs," said Shaughness, an avowed supporter of animal rights who currently shares her home with a blind 10-year-old dog, Fritzie, the 12th foster dog she has adopted.

"They love pumpkins," Shaughness said of the pigs. "Pumpkins are a real treat for them."

That's why she decided to post a request on nextdoor.com for her neighbors to donate their vegetable Halloween decorations, which often have been carved into jack-o'-lanterns.

"The real story is how the neighbors came together to do this," Shaughness said. "At first, people dropped off 20 pumpkins. And then there were another 20. And then another 40."

Lutherville resident Chris Shaughness and volunteers feed pigs donated pumpkins at Whispering Rise Farm & Animal Sanctuary in Freeland, MD on Wednesday, November 9, 2016. (Staff Photos by Jen Rynda) (Staff Photos by Jen Rynda)

Shaughness, a Notre Dame Preparatory School and Loyola College (now Loyola University Maryland) alum, said she has collected more than 100 of the orange gourds to feed her porcine pals. About half of the total can be attributed to Brenda Foulke, who read Shaughness' online plea for pumpkins.

Foulke not only brought two pumpkins to Shaughness' home, the real estate agent from Ruxton also inquired at a Walmart near her office in White Marsh to see if the store's management would like to get rid of its bumper crop of gourds while helping a good cause.

"I was walking through the store and I saw all these pumpkins," she said. "I asked a store manager if they would donate some of the pumpkins. She said 'yes,' but she also said she needed them to be moved right away. So I filled up my SUV with as many pumpkins as I could fit, and took them to Chris' house, which is only about a mile from my place."

"Chris is a loving and caring person," Foulke added. "My goal was to get at least one pumpkin for each pig."

'They're very loveable'

Whispering Rise Farm's owner, Jeff Lambert, operates the sanctuary with the help of Shaughness and 19 other regular or occasional volunteers, who are dedicated to the welfare of the pigs, which live in five separate herds on the farm.

The animals are grouped by age, origin, tenure and temperament, isolating newcomers from more established factions until a determination of where they best fit in is established.

Because neither the Baltimore Humane Society nor the Maryland Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals deal with pigs and their predicaments, Lambert regularly is inundated with requests to add to his stock at Whispering Rise Farm and Animal Sanctuary. As stated on the nonprofit's website, its "mission is to provide sanctuary to abused, neglected, abandoned and surrendered potbelly pigs; to provide humane education to the public; and to offer an anthro-zoological experience to individuals and small groups."

Shaughness spreads her affection equally among all the pigs.

"Chris is a jewel," Lambert said. "She really connects with all the pigs, but is very good with special-needs pigs. If I ever need additional help on the farm, she's always willing to pitch in."

Shaughness said that she first heard about Lambert's pig sanctuary at the Hereford Fall Festival and decided to take a look at the place for herself. She found that she likes the way Lambert operates the farm.

"I always wanted to have an animal sanctuary," said Lambert, a former child welfare social worker who ran group homes in Baltimore city and Howard County. "On a trip to Utah, to visit an animal sanctuary, I fell in love with potbellied pigs."

Lambert said that part of the pig's appeal is that they require less infrastructure and can live outside year-round in this region.

"It turned out to be good decision for me," he said of starting the nonprofit sanctuary in 2009 on land he and his wife, Bonnie, bought in 1994.

In addition to food donations from supporters such as Shaughness and others, Lambert loads up to 150 pounds of produce at the Hunt Valley Wegman's grocery and brings it back to the farm three times a week.

"We give them produce three times per week that's not quite sellable," said Dave Giuliano, the store's service manager. "It's almost 10,000 pounds per year."

The pigs "know when they're about to be fed," said Lambert, who jokingly referred to himself as a pig whisperer. "That's when all the squealing begins."

Despite not having any previous experience with the animals, Shaughness said she found the pigs to be very likable and smart.

"They can do anything a dog can do," she said. "They're very lovable."

Homeless pets

The pigs are homeless mainly because people don't do the proper research before buying the animals to be pets, she said.

That, in turn, leads to the pets being abandoned or turned into animal shelters or rescue agencies, prompting calls to Whispering Rise Farm to see if there is room for more pigs. From there, the pigs will live out their days on the farm or be placed with another family.

A cute baby potbellied pig will eventually grow to be between 60 to 175 pounds with a life expectancy of 12 to 15 years, making ownership more difficult for the unprepared.

Shaughness said she grew up in Timonium with two siblings in an animal-loving family.

For her, though, the loss of a beloved Golden Retriever intensified her feelings for animals to the point where she traded her longtime careers as an information technology specialist and telecommunications consultant for more pet-oriented endeavors.

At first, she became a dog massage therapist and is now a certified behavior consultant and a dog trainer.

Shaughness also is a volunteer for the Leadership in Animal Welfare Association and a volunteer district leader for the Humane Society of the United States, frequently spending time in Annapolis lobbying legislators when the General Assembly convenes in January.

"My family thinks I'm nuts," she said, noting that she moved back home from the Philadelphia area 18 months ago to be closer to her 96-year-old mother, who lives in the Mercy Ridge Retirement Community, in Lutherville. "But it's in my soul, and you have to feel what's in your soul. That's what happens when you follow your passion."