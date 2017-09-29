Towson's police precinct gets new commander, as former head is promoted

In a 30-minute ceremony attended by Baltimore County elected officials and more than 50 Baltimore County police officers, the former commander of Towson’s Precinct 6 was officially declared Maj. Jay Landsman, Jr. Friday.

After three and a half years as Towson’s top police officer, the promotion ends Landsman’s time at Precinct 6, which he has commanded as a captain since April 2014.

Landsman will be replaced as Precinct 6 commander by Capt. Jan Brown, who most recently worked in the operations department of county police headquarters and with the county’s Safe Schools program, which provides a police liaison to local school systems. Prior to working at headquarters, the Forest Hill resident commanded Precinct 12 in the southeastern part of Baltimore County.

Brown is no stranger to Towson, however.

Between 2004 and 2012, Brown spent eight years as a lieutenant at Precinct 6, working in the investigative unit and overseeing the precinct’s community outreach program.

“I’m looking forward to coming back,” Brown said.

In his new rank, Landsman will now command the Technical Services Division of Baltimore County Police headquarters.

The department oversees technology, the police training academy, recruitment, hiring, facilities and property management, Landsman said.

“It’s a whole bunch of stuff,” Landsman said. “There are not a lot of kids on the playground pretending to be the admin tech manager but I’m hoping to change that.”

The ceremony was attended by Chief of Police Terrance Sheridan, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and Baltimore County Councilmembers Vicki Almond, Julian Jones and David Marks.

Kamenetz said he recognized the sacrifices of the officers’ families and called the department one of the “finest in the state.”

“We have great confidence in you and wish you the best of luck and success,” Kamenetz said.

Marks, a Republican who represents Towson, said Landsman has a bright future ahead of him.

"I have worked with four different Towson precinct captains, and Jay Landsman was among the very best,” Marks said in a statement. “He was a constant presence at community meetings, responded to questions, provided timely information and set an example for professionalism and leadership.”

Reflecting on his time in Towson, Landsman said his job has been made easier by the Towson community, which he believes has been left in good hands, he said.

“When you have residents and business leaders who are so engaged and know what’s going on it really makes our job a lot easier,” Landsman said. “It’s been a great three and a half years.”

Others promoted at the ceremony included Col. Steven M. Hlavach, Maj. Andre Davis, Maj. David Folderauer, Maj. Robert McCullough, Maj. John McGann and Maj. James Monahan.