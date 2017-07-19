Planet Fitness to open Towson-area location in September

Planet Fitness will open its first Towson-area location this fall, a company representative said Tuesday.

If all goes as planned, the fitness chain, which offers monthly memberships, will open a gym in the Hillendale Shopping Center, at Loch Raven Boulevard and Taylor Avenue, in September, according to Planet Fitness Towson general manager Ron Ray.

Planet Fitness Towson will be at 6879 Loch Raven Blvd. The building was formerly a Salvo Auto Parts, which moved across Taylor Avenue earlier this summer, an employee of the store said Tuesday.

The space has been gutted while crews work to build the new Planet Fitness, Ray said. In the meantime, a temporary yellow trailer has been set up outside of the building to handle membership applications. The trailer is staffed Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fitness chain operates more than 1,300 locations in 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic and traditionally focuses on customers who aren't comfortable in a traditional gym environment, according to its website.

Pizza nights are held the first Monday of every month and bagels are served on the second Tuesday of every month. The gyms also feature a "Lunk Alarm," a gym-wide siren that is sounded when someone grunts, drops weights or judges another member.

Ray declined to share the size of the new facility, as it is still in the planning stages, but said it will be open 24 hours, seven days a week and include cardio machines and light free weights.

The fitness chain offers two memberships at all of its franchises, according to its website.

A basic, $10 No-Commitment monthly membership allows members to cancel anytime, includes unlimited small group fitness training and access to the gym's main floor and locker rooms.

The $19.99 Black Card Membership includes everything in the basic membership as well as guest privileges and access to light therapy machines, hydro massage beds, and tanning and massage chairs.

Ray said members who sign up before the gym opens will pay $1 down and not be billed until Sept. 17.

Holding a spot at the club also comes with access to Planet Fitness facilities in Perry Hall and Baltimore City while Towson's facility is built, at no extra cost, Ray said.