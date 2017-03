Ash Wednesday Mass

Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Fr. Santhosh George gives ashes to Steve Kern of Timonium during Mass at Church of the Nativity in Timonium on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

Fr. Santhosh George gives ashes to Steve Kern of Timonium during Mass at Church of the Nativity in Timonium on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)