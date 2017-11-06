Stoneleigh Elementary School's Hoedown

Phil Grout / For Baltimore Sun Media Group
Stoneleigh Elementary School students whoop it up for a down home hoedown square dance at the Maryland State Fairgrounds Saturday night.
More than 900 students and parents showed up for the square dance-a new skill the students had been learning for the last two weeks.
Stoneleigh Elementary School's school-wide dance instruction program culminated with a family hoedown that was held at the State Fairgrounds, in Timonium, complete with square dance lessons, a "caller" and a band.