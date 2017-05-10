Pinewood Elementary School marks 50 years, and counting

When Frank Herman first walked the halls of Pinewood Elementary School in 1967, the surrounding community was mostly trees and forest. The houses near the school were spread out then, Pinewood's first principal said, and Mays Chapel Village, the sprawling residential development next door, was untouched farmland yet to be developed.

"There were farms here and woods there," Herman, now 88, recalled. "Timonium Road was just a little lane."

Fifty years later, the Timonium school has reached its golden anniversary. On a rainy April 25, Herman joined more than 500 students gathered in Pinewood Elementary's cafeteria that afternoon to celebrate the milestone with students and faculty past and present.

The event included a speech from Pinewood's current principal, recognition of past administrators, music and poetry performances by current students and a time capsule presenation. Parents and visitors also toured the school later in the day.

Pinewood Elementary opened in November 1966 to fanfare from the surrounding community, with Herman at its helm. As the school's first principal, he joined a faculty of 16 teachers serving 355 students in grades one through six.

Today, the school enrolls 538 students in kindergarten through fifth grade and employs 32 teachers.

As the faces walking the halls have changed, so has the building.

The original building received a kindergarten and classroom addition in 1970, BCPS spokesman Mychael Dickerson said. In 1995, a modular addition added more space to accomodate increasing enrollment.

School officials said they had no record of the costs of that construction.

A 2014-2015 redistricting moved about 100 Pinewood students to the new Mays Chapel Elementary School and other schools bordering Pinewood's boundary, according to current Principal Tricia Rueter.

Prior to the boundary changes, Pinewood enrolled 622 students with a capacity of 566.

The push to build the school began in 1964, when a group of parents and neighbors in the area joined to campaign for a new elementary school. Before then, neighborhood students rode buses to now-shuttered Hillendale Elementary School, which was 10 miles away, and Towson Elementary School, which was four miles away and is now the county's Bykota Senior Center. Some students also commuted three miles to Riderwood Elementary School, which was built in 1965.

By summer, the group got the good news—an architect was drawing plans for the new school. In 1966, bulldozers prepped the land and started construction and by 1967, Pinewood elementary was finished.

Parents and faculty had a neighborhood school close enough to walk to, Herman said. A year later, the former principal bought a home on Presway Road, less than a mile away, so he could walk to school as well.

"We couldn't keep the parents out of the school," Herman said. 'Each teacher had three aides. After all these years of sending kids on buses they finally had their own school."

On April 25, a variety of former administrators, teachers and students took the stage to share their stories of the school's past.

"The school has always been very special to me," former teacher Richard Loeschke said.

Loeschke taught various grades at Pinewood from 1971 to 1983, eventually getting a promotion to a county administrative position. He recalled running into former students around the Baltimore area. His time at Pinewood, he said, molded him into the person he is today.

Today, most of Pinewood's students still come from the immediate neighborhood, between Padonia Road and Seminary Avenue to the north and south, Interstate 83 to the east and Mays Chapel to the west.

"The faces have changed but the mission, passion and purpose is the same," said Rueter. Pinewood's focus, she said, continues to be on building the next generation of leaders.

As Pinewood's former vice principal, Rueter said she is happy to be back at the school after a promotion led her to take a principal position for several years at Wellwood International Elementary School, in Pikesville. She returned to Pinewood at the beginning of the current school year.

She spent much of the year preparing for the 50th anniversary festivities.

"It's such a powerful community," Rueter said. "It started strong and it's never ebbed. It just continues to be positive. That's what we hope continues."

Though Rueter said she isn't sure if Pinewood's building will be the same in another 50 years, she said she hopes the student achievement and strong community involvement she sees continues.

That sentiment is shared by Kregg Cueller, the Zone 1 community superintendent for Baltimore County Public Schools. Pinewood Elementary is in Zone 1.

"Pinewood Elementary School continues to accelerate in academic achievement while always focusing on the whole child, which is evident through its many successes and opportunities for students," Cueller said in a May 5 email.

The hope for the future, he said, is to continue to foster a learning environment that allows students to work toward their highest potential.

"The integration of the arts perpetuates and nurtures this type of learning environment," Cueller said of the school's focus on integrating arts throughout all subjects. "Pinewood students continue to show exceptional achievement levels in math and reading."