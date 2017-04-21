Pinewood Elementary School to host event marking its 50th anniversary

Bell-bottom jeans, bold colors and tie-dye will be back in next week at Pinewood Elementary School, as the Lutherville school marks its 50th anniversary.

Students are encouraged to wear Pinewood T-shirts and fashions from the 1960s through April 24 in celebration of the event. The school will host a 50th anniversary celebration for students on April 25 from 2 to 3 p.m. and for the public from 5 to 7 p.m.

Pinewood opened its doors in the spring of 1967.

The afternoon's student-only festivities will include presentations by Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan, state Sen. Bobby Zirkin, and a representative from the Baltimore County Executive's Office. Students and staff will also prepare a time capsule.

The school invites the Pinewood Elementary School community and "as many alumni as possible" to the evening event to enjoy music, photos, student-led entertainment and displays about the school and those who attended it.

For more information about the event, visit the Pinewood Elementary School 50th anniversary page on Facebook.