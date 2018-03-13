Towson Pei Wei closes its doors

Pan-Asian restaurant chain Pei Wei closed its Towson location in February after 12 years in business.

“We have loved being part of the Baltimore community and wish you all the best,” a sign posted on the door says.

The restaurant, on York Road in a strip that includes the Wells Discount Liquors store and a few restaurants, closed on Feb. 25.

The location will remain a “food space,” said Mark Renbaum, CEO of strip mall owner Schwaber Holdings.

“We have a couple of national format, fast-casual concepts [to choose from],” Renbaum said. “Each one of them would just crush it there.”

Pei Wei, which serves fast-casual pan-Asian cuisine, also has locations in Hunt Valley and Columbia.

Pei Wei’s corporate office was not immediately available for comment.

Renbaum said his company worked with the restaurant to allow it to end its lease “a couple years” early. He added that he is excited about the new potential tenants.

“We are kind of responsible for making sure that we keep up with great options for a great community,” Renbaum said.