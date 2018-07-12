Road closures as Towson Sheraton pedestrian bridge scheduled for demolition again

A pedestrian bridge in Towson may finally come down after its demolition was delayed in April.

The removal of the pedestrian bridge, which crosses Fairmount Avenue from the Sheraton Baltimore North Hotel to Towson Town Center, is set for July 27 through July 30, according to an email forwarded to a reporter by County Councilman David Marks, who represents the area.

Roads will be closed starting 9 p.m. Friday, July 27 and until Monday, July 30 and 6 a.m., according to an email from a county traffic official to an engineer at construction firm Whiting-Turner, which is running the demolition.

A demolition was previously scheduled for April but was postponed pending a signature from the new owner of Dulaney Valley Center, which controls the bridge along with the Sheraton and the mall.

