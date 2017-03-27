County's new police chief to speak at Towson citizens meeting

Members of the public will have a chance to hear from the county's new police chief Tuesday night at a Precinct 6 Police & Community Relations Council meeting to be held at 7 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church of Towson.

Baltimore County Police Chief Terrence Sheridan will be the guest speaker at the group's regularly scheduled meeting. The Precinct 6 council is part of an umbrella group with chapters in nine of the county's 10 precincts. The councils help foster discussion between citizens and police through monthly meetings and other special events.

Wesley Wood, the Precinct 6 council's director, said he expects the chief to discuss crime trends and answer audience questions, as time permits, at the meeting. In addition to Sheridan, Capt. Jay Landsman, commander of Precinct 6, and Officer Gary Doucett, will also be on hand to answer questions from the community.

"I'm happy the chief is coming around," Wood said. "He is a very impressive person."

Wood called the visit a rare opportunity for the public to have a chance to interact with a police chief.

Former chief Jim Johnson retired at the end of January. Sheridan took over as acting chief Jan. 26, and was confirmed by the County Council Feb. 21.

Caption Bel-Loc Diner closes Bel-Loc Diner in Parkville closes its doors after 53 years. (Baltimore Sun video by Amy Davis) Bel-Loc Diner in Parkville closes its doors after 53 years. (Baltimore Sun video by Amy Davis) Caption Catonsville vs. Perry Hall girls basketball Highlights of Catonsville girls basketball win over Perry Hall. (Craig Clary/BSMG) Highlights of Catonsville girls basketball win over Perry Hall. (Craig Clary/BSMG)

Sheridan previously held the role of Baltimore County police chief from 1996 to 2007. From 2007 to 2011 he was superintendent of the Maryland State Police.

A police spokeswoman said Friday that the chief is visiting all of the county's 10 precincts to reintroduce himself to the communities. Towson falls within precinct 6.

Wood, who has been involved with the police relations council since 2002, said he remembers Sheridan from Sheridan's last stint as police chief. Wood attended a ceremony in the mid-2000s in which Sheridan honored a citizen who helped catch two suspects connected to a murder at Towson Town Center.

The chief's appearance will be part of the group's regular meeting, which occurs on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Meetings are typically held at a police resource center on Taylor Avenue, but this meeting has been scheduled for the church instead to accommodate more attendees, who are expected.

First Lutheran Church of Towson is located at 40 Burke Avenue. More information on the group and its meetings can be found at www.baltimorecountypcrc.org.

Baltimore Sun reporter Alison Knezevich contributed to this story.