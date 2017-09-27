Dancer has spent lifetime performing and teaching at highest level

Patricia Schmidt Enoch stood poised at the barre in one of the five six studios at The Moving Company Dance Center in Cockeysville recently, speaking with a visitor about her long career as a performer, teacher, lecturer and mentor to hundreds of wannabe professional ballerinas.

That career has taken the 81-year-old “Patti,” as she is known in the dance world, from Colorado to South Dakota to Broadway and the high reaches of American dance, and eventually to Baltimore, with a world tour squeezed in between.

Near Enoch, young dancers, her students, stretch on the studio’s floor, their backpacks, books and ballet gear scattered nearby. Though not glamorous, the studio, however, turns out to be a place of inspiration where the beauty of ballet takes shape.

Two folding chairs sit in the middle of the large room, the floors of which are scuffed from thousands of dancers passing through. Mirrors reflect on all sides of the dimly lit studio — but in sharp contrast to the setting are Enoch’s dance movements, which are astonishingly elegant.

If the rounded arcs of her arms recall classical ballet vocabulary, then the raised, open palms have a definite liturgical quality.

Dressed in a matching sweater set with embroidered cats and tiny rhinestones, this doyenne of dance absolutely sparkles when she demonstrates an arabesque, honed from the her Royal Academy of Dance ballet syllabus she has taught through the years. in all her ballet classes. She follows with a perfect gliding side brush of her wrapped foot, toes pointed.

Not all is perfect in Enoch’s world, though. She is dealing with the October 2015 death of her husband, attorney John T. “Jack” Enoch, after 57 years of marriage, and has had both her hips and knees replaced.

“Every couple of years since 2002, first a hip, then a knee in 2007, the other knee in 2009 and the last hip in 2011,” the still-spritely dancer points out.

When the visitor asks her to name the source of her inspiration after seven decades of practicing her art, she replies, “My faith, of course, and dance.”

During the early years of her career, Enoch was inspired by the religious beliefs of her grandparents, who guided her through a Catholic education.

“Dance is my spiritual and physical therapy,” said Enoch, who in addition to her dance career raised nine children, with her husband, a well-respected trial lawyer for 49 years at Goodmanuzman, Meagherayer and Enoch. She has 20 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, with another on the way.

Her daily routine includes attending Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption in Govans on York Road and she continues to involve herself in church projects, especially the “Respect Life Committee” for the Baltimore Catholic Archdiocese.

“Jack and I lectured at parochial schools ... until his health was too difficult to carry on,” she said.

Enoch, who is a resident of Elkridge Estates Apartments, in Baltimore County near Roland Park, also directed a liturgical dance company called Kyrios, which that performed for an audience of 10,000 at the Baltimore Arena in 1976.

“Prayer dances are for all faiths,” Enoch added. “And our company, Kyrios, danced ecumenically.”

Finding success



Enoch began her dance studies in Colorado where she was born in 1936.

Her father, a musician, moved the family so he could toplay drums for big bands in the 1940s. After the family moved to Yankton, South Dakota, the 12-year-old aspiring singer, dancer and actress was running her own dance studio. Enoch’s with her sister, Judiy O’Connell, who still runs a dance center in their hometown. of Yankton today.

Young Enoch also commuted 60 miles to study dance in Sioux City and returned to Denver every summer to take classes in ballet, tap and Spanish dance with her first dance teacher, Marianne Koch. It was Koch who urged her to go to New York City.

After two years of college, the 19-year-old auditioned for a professional summer stock show in Kansas City, Missouri in 1955. While performing there, she was encouraged by fellow performers to go to New York and audition, which she did and was chosen thereThere, she met Broadway performers who encouraged her to audition for the original cast of the musical, “The Most Happy Fella,” the story of a romance between an older man and a younger woman. After performing for seven weeks in trial cities, the show opened on Broadway in May 1956.

She continued to take dance classes in New York with some great teachers, including with ballet greats Robert Joffrey, Antony Tudor and Margaret Craske, who instilled in Enoch not only a love of dance but also a passion for teaching, she said.

After performing with “Most Happy Fella” for a year, Enoch auditioned for American Ballet Theatre, one of America’s premier dance companies based in New York.

when Lucia Chase, ABT’s group’s then-director, had earlier caught Enoch in a performance of “The Most Happy Fella” on Broadway.

“I want the pretty, petite blonde in the blue dress to sign a contract immediately,” Chase reportedly said.

As a corps member dancing featured roles and later being prepped to become a soloist, principalEnoch danced for nearly two years in 25 ballets, performing in the great halls <FZ,2,0,64>around the country and side-by-side with such stellar dancers as Nora Kaye, Violette Verdy, Eric Bruhn and Alicia Markova.

Enoch’s blue eyes twinkle when she talks about how she watched from the wings as Cuba’s prima ballerina, Alicia Alonso, during, performed “Swan Lake,” or when she met Elvis Presley during a televised taping of Tthe Ed Sullivan Sshow, when the cast of “The Most Happy Fella” performed on the broadcast.

Nonetheless, the magic of “The Big Apple” paled once she met the man who would become her husband, she said.

“My future husband came to New York City in 1957 and told everyone in the dance studio, ‘I’m going to marry that girl,’” she said. “He flew to the Chicago Opera House in winter 1958, where I was dancing, and proposed with a ring on Valentine’s Day.”

In spring 1958, ABT was rehearsing for a summer world tour to Europe and North Africa backed by the U.S. State Department. The tour was interrupted abruptly when there was fire in the company’s supply truck as the company headed to Switzerland.

“We were rehearsing for a world tour that ended abruptly when there was a terrible fire in Europe. The dancers lost everything, including my trousseau from my pre-tour engagement to Jack,” Enoch said.

Various performing companies throughout the world came to ABT’s aid providing costumes, scenery and music and the troupe finished the tour, including at the World’s Fair in Brussels. ABT then returned to New York for a final two-week engagement at the Metropolitan Opera House before the company temporarily disbanded to rebuild and remake what it had lost in the fire.