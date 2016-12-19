Baltimore County police remind residents to beware of holiday package thefts

As holiday presents continue to be delivered to doorsteps in Baltimore County, police are reminding residents to take steps to secure their packages, and to report any thefts that occur.

One Towson resident said he's been a victim of a package thief.

Steve Zubrowski, of Towson's Greenbriar neighborhood, said he was wrapping presents Friday when he noticed that a few items he had ordered online for home delivery were missing, despite the seller reporting that the package was delivered. After checking the delivery information, Zubrowski found that the missing items were delivered Dec. 5 to his doorstep — and, he said, stolen from in front of his door that same day by a man driving a white van.

Zubrowski has a digital doorbell on his front door that begins recording video when motion is detected nearby. The device recorded a man walking away from the door, packages in hand, and getting into a white van with a missing hub cap before driving away, Zubrowski said. The stolen items were crafts and a guitar calendar that he planned to give as Christmas gifts, he said, adding that the items were worth approximately $50.

Zubrowski said he notified police Saturday about the crime.

Towson precinct commander Capt. Jay Landsman Jr. said it is difficult to quantify how many packages have been stolen in the region recently, as they are categorized with other kinds of theft. But such theft happens commonly, and increases during this time of year as people have presents delivered, he added.

"The challenge with cases like this is it takes just a second or so for a person to spot a package unattended jump out of the car grab it and be gone," Landsman said.

Landsman said he intends to have an officer contact Zubrowski about the incident. Information such as video footage of the theft is valuable, he said, adding that people should report package thefts because, if a perpetrator is caught with merchandise but has discarded the delivery box, a report will help police match stolen items to victims.

Residents should try to be home when packages are expected, so that the parcels can be brought inside as soon as possible, said Cpl. John Wachter, a police spokesman, adding that residents should consider having packages delivered to locations where they would be secure.

Baltimore County police do not offer drop areas for packages, Wachter said. Some shippers allow for packages to be left at their facilities where residents can pick them up, he said.

Howard County police arrested two Baltimore men Dec. 7 after finding nearly 80 packages taken from Howard County houses inside their box truck in Columbia.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Jon Bleiweis contributed to this story.