The Orient Restaurant has reopened at its new Towson location

The Orient Restaurant, a popular Towson staple for Chinese and Japanese food, has reopened in its new location in downtown Towson at 416 York Road.

The restaurant quietly opened its doors Tuesday for lunch without making an announcement – and already saw a lunch rush, owner David Huang said.

“It’s pretty busy,” Huang said Tuesday afternoon. “I didn’t expect it.”

The restaurant closed in 2016 when its lease at 319 York Road expired, because Huang wanted to focus on renovating the new space, which he bought in 2013, he told the Towson Times in March.

Huang planned to reopen The Orient in February but was delayed because of paperwork, he said in March.

“The community has been anticipating this, so we’re thrilled that they finally opened,” said Nancy Hafford, director of the Towson Chamber of Commerce.

Hafford praised Huang for renovating the downtown building, which she said was previously “dilapidated,” adding: “We’re very appreciative of their commitment to our community.”

Hafford, a fan of spicy food, said her favorite meal at The Orient is the Sichuan chicken.

The Orient will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and to 11 p.m. on weekends.

Patrons familiar with the old Towson restaurant, or with the other two locations in Bel Air and Perry Hall, will see a few new menu items but few surprises, Huang said.

“They can expect the same quality we’ve been doing for the past 30 years,” Huang said.