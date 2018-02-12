Orokawa Y to host free Olympic-themed program

As a celebration of all things Olympic, the The Orokawa Y in Towson will host a free family and heart-friendly event Feb. 16.

Olympic Hearts is a special program featuring games, food, music, crafts and other activities inspired by the 2018 Winter Olympics, which run through Feb. 25 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“We wanted to take the best of both worlds,” said senior program director Jillian Pawlowski. “February is Heart Healthy Month and it’s the start of the winter games, so we wanted to tie both of those and get adults and kids playing together with healthy snacks.”

In Towson, the Y will offer three activities meant to mimic events at the Olympics, Pawlowski said. There will be floor hockey, ring toss and sock skating, a set of races in bare socks meant to give participants the experience of Olympic speed skating.

The program is meant to link the Orakawa Y’s overall mission of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, Pawlowski said.

“We’re getting kids involved, tying it into healthy living and keeping it open to the public, which helps bring everyone together,” she said.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to preregister at ymaryland.org/register.

Olympic Hearts in Towson will be at the Orakawa Y, 600 W. Chesapeake Ave., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 16. Y of Central Maryland branches in Perry Hall and Waverly are also participating. The Perry Hall event will be Feb. 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and the Waverly event will be Feb. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m.

“Even if your whole family can’t come there’s always something for everyone,” Pawlowski said.