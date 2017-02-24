For Notre Dame Prep students, a hands-on lesson in engineering

As part of National Engineers' Week, the Maryland Department of Transportation and State Highway Administration invited 100 students from local middle schools, including Notre Dame Prep, in Towson, to The Engineers Club in Baltimore Friday to get a first-hand look at the technology and expertise used to build and maintain Maryland's roads.

In addition to students from Waverly and Chesapeake Bay Middle schools, and Deep Creek Magnet School, 19 students from the all-girls Catholic Notre Dame Prep came to the event Friday morning.

After presentations from the representatives of various state agencies, students got to visit hands-on stations situated throughout The Engineers Club that taught them aspects of engineering. The club, which is housed in a mid-19th century mansion, is a private club for all professionals, not just engineers, according to the group's webpage.

At one station students learned how ground-penetrating radar is used to "see" underground without the need to dig beneath the surface. Surveyors were on site to show students the scopes and rulers they use to precisely measure heights and distances, giving the kids a chance to try the equipment.

Students seemed excited to take a spin at the archaeology station, where representatives from Elevated Element, an aerial drone photography company, set up a drone simulation to show students how they use drones with cameras to photograph highway excavation sites from above, producing detailed digital renderings. The simulation allowed students to fly a drone on a computer screen using a remote.

The State Highway Administration also employs archaeologists who check work sites for historic features before the sites are disturbed, in order to protect potential artifacts and structures from damage. The agency works with Elevated Element, a private company, to analyze sites when they are found.

The 6th-, 7th- and 8th-grade students from Notre Dame who attended the event were selected based on their interest in engineering. Notre Dame math teacher Bridget Sheehey said the event would help put the broader field of engineering into perspective for the students.

"They hear about engineering, but unless they have a parent in engineering, I don't think they know what it really means," Sheehey said.

Engineering is a wide field, she said, adding that the event at the club Friday gave students a small taste of the careers available in engineering.

"I used to think engineering is all building and now I realize it's more designing things, and making sure they can support other things and making things fit together nicely," Notre Dame Prep 8th-grader Emma Lynch said.

Sheehey added that the education in engineering is particularly important for female students.

"This is the first generation that will see themselves in these roles," Sheehey said.

Kellie Boulware, who works in the public affairs department of the State Highway Administration, said the event is held annually to give students hands-on lessons in career opportunities available with the agency.

For high school students, the administration holds an annual job fair, along with public and private partners, Boulware said. Middle school students are targeted for the Engineers' Week event to help them prepare for the profession early on.